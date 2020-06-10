The Never Trumpers are back. And the president is (inadvertently) helping their cause

In the end, of course, the uprising failed, but many prominent Republicans avoided the convention hall because they wanted no part in making Trump the party’s standard-bearer. Ohio Governor John Kasich held a shadow convention of sorts nearby. Senator Ted Cruz, the runner-up to Trump, never endorsed Trump at the convention. In a break from tradition, the only previous Republican presidential nominee to even attend the convention was Bob Dole.

As an unlikely collection of delegates from social conservatives to moderates sought to determine how, logistically, they could pull this off, Trump hired an old party hand, Paul Manafort, to run the convention on his behalf and prevent the insurgency.

Four years ago, something was brewing in American politics that had not been seen in at least a half-century. With the Republican National Convention just a month away in Cleveland, a movement took shape to stop the presumptive nominee, Donald Trump, from winning the nomination.

Collectively, the group of GOP establishment types, foreign policy experts, and party operatives left out of Trumpist politics had a name: “Never Trumpers.”

In the past week, the Never Trumpers have reemerged. This time their challenge is both simpler and more complicated. Simpler in that — so far, at least — there is no substantial third-party challenger as there was in 2016, when Libertarian Gary Johnson offered some Republicans a refuge. If this year’s ballot offers a binary choice between Trump and Joe Biden, Trump’s GOP opponents may just go with the Democrat. But the Never Trumpers also face a new complication this time around: Getting party members to turn on a sitting president is tricky business.

A group of disaffected Republicans called the Lincoln Project is now airing television ads that are seen as more creative takedowns of Trump than anything Democrats have created.

Though the Lincoln Project hasn’t spent much, the ads — like this one, called “Mourning in America" — seem to have gotten under the president’s skin. He tweets about the group, and calls out its founders by name. On Monday it was reported that Trump’s presidential campaign will spend $400,000 in campaign ads in the very Democratic District of Columbia cable television market just so the president can watch them in the White House.

“Yes, I think it is fair to say that our ads have gotten in his head,” said Lincoln Project spokeswoman Jennifer Horn, the former New Hampshire Republican Party chair. “These ads are devastating for a simple reason: Everything in them is true.”

To be sure, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his affiliated super PACs have touched on the same themes of Trump’s handling of the coronovirus outbreak and racial divisions, but none have received such irritated pushback from Trump as those Lincoln Project spots.

“Could Democrats have done this? Yes, but we are so polarized that there is something different about it coming from within the party,” said Bowdoin College professor Mike Franz, an expert in campaign advertising.

But Trump’s actions may be recruiting more Never Trumpers than the ads.

Following Trump’s move last week to clear out a large group of peaceful protesters outside the White House, more Republicans began to say they are Never Trump in 2020. It began with an op-ed from Trump’s former defense secretary, James Mattis. Then Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, said she wouldn’t be voting for Trump. Over the weekend, the New York Times detailed a number of other prominent Republicans, from George W. Bush to former House speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan, as well as five sitting Republican senators, who all say they won’t support Trump for reelection.

They join the original band of Never Trumpers, including Utah Senator Mitt Romney, Republican consultants Rick Wilson, Mike Murphy, and Stuart Stevens. Some backed Hillary Clinton for president, others chose Johnson or independent candidate Evan McMullen as a protest choice.

“Four years ago they were fighting to save the party," said Robert Saldin, a co-author of the new book “Never Trump: The Revolt of the Conservative Elites.” “That fight now is on hold until after the November election, but first they want Trump defeated.”

In 2016, Trump won the presidency thanks to narrow wins in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. If Never Trumpers can convince just enough swing voters that a growing contingent of the president’s own party think he is a bad leader, Trump could be denied a second term.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.