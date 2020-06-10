N.H. man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend

Damien Seace, 36, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing 45-year-old Jennifer Burpee on the night of July 23, in her Manchester apartment, the state attorney general’s office said in a statement.

A Manchester, N.H., man accused of beating his girlfriend to death with a piece of furniture last summer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Hillsborough County Superior Court, state officials said Wednesday.

Authorities say Burpee was killed after calling 911 as Seace pounded on the door of her seventh-floor apartment. After finding Burpee’s body in the apartment, officers say they found Seace hiding in the apartment bathroom.

“Jennifer Burpee endured years of abuse at the hands of Mr. Seace,” said New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald. “The abuse culminated in her brutal murder after he broke inter he home. Today’s plea ensures that Mr. Seace will never be able to commit another act of domestic violence.”

