Opioid overdose deaths decline slightly in first quarter of 2020

The data tracks deaths only until the end of March, so it does not fully reflect the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Many have feared that coronavirus would leave people who use drugs increasingly isolated and more likely to die of overdoses.

Overall, the state’s quarterly opioid report shows the death rate holding steady at about 2,000 deaths per year, with 2019 deaths just 1 percent lower than the previous year. Still, the death rate is 6 percent below what it was in 2016.

The number of people who died of opioid-related overdoses in the first quarter of this year declined nearly 6 percent when compared with the same period in 2019, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, we have taken action to ensure that crucial substance use disorder treatment and recovery systems remain available in the ongoing fight against opioid addiction,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said the state has “worked quickly to implement innovative solutions that keep people struggling with substance use connected to the treatment and recovery services they need.”

These include providing 13,000 kits containing the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, reaching out to high-risk populations such as newly released inmates, and expanding telemedicine.

In the first three months of 2020, there were 112 confirmed opioid-related overdose deaths and health officials estimate there will be an additional 319 to 393 deaths tallied when all the data is in. That would be a 5.7 percent drop from the same period last year.

Deadly synthetic fentanyl continues to increase as the major factor in overdoses, while heroin is less common.

Among the cases where a toxicology screen was available, 94 percent of the victims had fentanyl in their systems.

Most people were taking multiple substances, and cocaine was present in 42 percent of deaths and benzodiazepines in 33 percent. Heroin was found only 24 percent of the time.

Broken down by community, the data show notable decreases in opioid-related overdose deaths from 2018 to 2019 in Lowell, Worcester, Taunton, Gardner, and Melrose.

But Somerville, Beverly, Pittsfield, Attleboro, Brockton, Revere, and New Bedford experienced significant increases.









