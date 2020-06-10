Raimondo: Rhode Island students will return to school Aug. 31

“We owe it to our children to have no disruption in their learning,” Raimondo said. The governor also said that individual infections should not force entire schools to close because the state now has a better ability to pinpoint cases and rapidly test those who have been exposed to the virus.

Raimondo also said schools “will look different” than they have in the past because of the coronavirus, with more cleaning, desks spread further apart, staggered start times, fewer students on buses at one time, and a mask requirement for most adults and many students.

PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that she expects all Rhode Island public schools to reopen on Aug. 31, but she acknowledged that students will have some distance learning days scheduled throughout the year.

The state also released a schedule that all districts will be required to follow, complete with an Aug. 31 start date, a week off in December for Christmas break, a week off each in February and April, and a tentative graduation date of June 2.

The holiday and vacation schedule for Rhode Island schools during the 2020-21 school year. R.I. Department of Education

While districts are required to follow the same schedule, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said superintendents will be asked to submit plans to the state for how their schools will function at full capacity, in a hybrid model where there is some in-class learning and some distance learning, and in a fully remote setting.

Infante-Green said districts will receive guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) next week.

The state is setting aside $42 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to assist districts with the increased expenses that will likely come from reopening, including changes to bus schedules and the need for more cleaning supplies.

Wednesday’s announcement caught some school districts off guard, as many school leaders are just beginning to plan for the next school year. Infante-Green said her department coordinated the school calendar with leaders from the state’s teachers’ unions, but it’s unclear how much she discussed plans with officials from individual districts.

“The announcement from RIDE today came as a complete surprise to all district superintendents and school leaders around the state," Lincoln Superintendent Lawrence Filippellil wrote in an e-mail to parents on Wednesday.

Infante-Green and Raimondo said districts will be given to flexibility to make decisions on their own, with both noting that communities hit hardest by the virus - like Central Falls - may craft different plans than some of their suburban counterparts.

Raimondo’s announcement came on the same day that the Department of Health reported 66 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 15,767 since March. Four more residents died from the virus, bringing the total to 812.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.