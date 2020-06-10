Rally to ‘defund the police’ will precede a Providence finance meeting to discuss the same thing

The city police budget “should be redirected to support the community through investment in education, healthcare, and housing,” the news release states.

Hundreds of people have indicated they plan to attend the rally “in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement,” according to a news release. Organizers include Direct Action for Rights and Equality, Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance, and Never Again Action Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE -- A rally to “defund” and “disband” the police is planned for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Providence, just before the city council’s finance committee discusses requests from residents and activists to do the same thing.

Advertisement

“It’s time to defund the police and invest in communities here in Providence,” Kinverly Dicupe, an organizer with Providence Democratic Socialists of America and ReclaimRI, said in the release. “Simple reforms are not enough to combat a justice system designed to prey on the most vulnerable people in our society. Such a system must be dismantled and replaced with support systems that treat communities with dignity.”

The rally comes amid demonstrations throughout the nation in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

It comes as a majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council have said they favor disbanding that city's police department.

And it comes as Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh has said city officials are looking at reallocating some of the Police Department budget amid calls for reforms.

Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza has issued a statement saying that while his proposed budget is now before the City Council, his administration is “exploring reallocating resources to best respond to our community needs.”

“I look forward to continuing to engage with the community and finding ways to adopt policies that address structural racism and make us a stronger, more resilient city,” he said.

Advertisement

Elorza expressed support for the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign, which calls for police departments to take steps such as banning chokeholds and strangleholds, requiring officers to intervene when they witness misconduct, and requiring officers to issue warnings before shooting.

He also expressed support for the Obama Foundation’s pledge to “Review, Engage, Report, and Reform.”

“We are living through a unique moment and I want to make sure that we will not let it pass without bringing about real, structural change,” Elorza said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the mayor’s office had received more than 2,420 emails in support of “defunding the police” in some fashion, spokeswoman Emily Crowell said.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, City Council Finance Committee Chair John J. Igliozzi said he had received many emails over the weekend calling for “defunding the police,” but he wants to understand what that means and what the implications would be.

So he said he called a Finance Committee to hear from council members, public safety officials, and others. The agenda says invitations have been sent to Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Pare, Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr., chief financial officer Lawrence J. Mancini, finance director Sara Silveria, and City Council members Rachel M. Miller and Katherine A. Kerwin.

Igliozzi said it’s clear police departments in some other parts of the country “have major issues,” but he wants to examine whether Providence is facing similar issues or if the problems are not as great here.

Advertisement

He noted that some police accountability measures require more funding, rather than less. For example, he said that several years ago the City Council approved the purchase of body cameras for police officers.

“Just to announce, in an politically expedient way, cutting the budget would be arbitrary and capricious and financially irresponsible, which could cause more harm than good,” Igliozzi said. “Therefore, we need to go through this process in a thoughtful, open, transparent way so everybody understands what are the potential outcomes.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com