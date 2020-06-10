Sandwich woman arrested after police seize drugs, thousands of dollars from her home

Officers stopped Bryan Narbonne, 34, of Braintree, as he was leaving Cook’s home on June 3, police said.

On June 1, police began a narcotics investigation on Danielle Cook, 26, officials said. Cook’s neighbors told police they had seen an excessive number of people and vehicles stop by her home on Shore Road, and officers observed multiple vehicles quickly come and go from outside her home over two days, police said.

A Sandwich woman turned herself into police Tuesday afternoon, several days after officers allegedly found drugs, along with thousands of dollars, inside her home and issued a warrant for her arrest, Sandwich Police said.

Police had seen Narbonne make a short visit to the home a few days before. Officers searched his vehicle and allegedly found Adderall and heroin inside, police said.

Narbonne was arrested and later released on bail.

Police said they developed probable cause that Cook had sold a Class B substance. As they were about to arrest Cook, officers watched her leave her residence with another woman. Police said their actions “were consistent with what appeared to be a drug transaction.”

Officers stopped a vehicle Cook and the other woman were traveling in. Police allegedly found heroin inside the vehicle and believed Cook had just sold the heroin to the woman, who was driving the car, officials said.

Cook was initially arrested for distribution of Class A and B substances. Police obtained a search warrant for Cook’s home after she was released on bail, officials said.

Police said they allegedly found about 200 grams of heroin, 300 pills, and $6,000 in cash while searching Cook’s home.

Barnstable Municipal Court issued an arrest warrant for Cook for trafficking over 100 grams of heroin, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, and possession with intent to distribute a Class E substance.

Officials were unable to locate Cook until Tuesday afternoon, when she turned herself into Barnstable Police, said Sandwich Deputy Police Chief Michael Nurse.

Cook is expected to be arraigned at Barnstable Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



