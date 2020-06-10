Southern New Hampshire University will keep classes online this fall

As universities across the country weigh the risks and benefits of returning to on-campus learning this fall, Southern New Hampshire University in Hooksett has already made its decision: stay home.

The private school announced Wednesday it will continue with remote learning for 3,000 students who would have attended classes on campus due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Public health guidelines still say social distancing is our best way to slow the spread of the virus, and welcoming back thousands of students from around the world would put the health of our students, staff, faculty, and the greater Manchester and Hooksett communities at risk,” SNHU President and CEO Dr. Paul LeBlanc said in a statement.