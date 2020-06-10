Southern New Hampshire University will keep classes online this fall

As universities across the country weigh the risks and benefits of returning to on-campus learning this fall, Southern New Hampshire University in Hooksett has already made its decision: stay home.
The private school announced Wednesday it will continue with remote learning for 3,000 students who would have attended classes on campus due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Public health guidelines still say social distancing is our best way to slow the spread of the virus, and welcoming back thousands of students from around the world would put the health of our students, staff, faculty, and the greater Manchester and Hooksett communities at risk,” SNHU President and CEO Dr. Paul LeBlanc said in a statement.
Advertisement
The university said it will reduce campus tuition to its online rates for all students who were planning to study on-campus this fall.
A lack of a vaccine and “the limited availability of community-wide testing” led to the school’s decision to close campus to students this fall, as well as “concerns around providing the robust and enriching campus-based experiences SNHU students know and expect.”
Students who study on-campus make up just a fraction of SNHU’s total student body. One of the largest nonprofit providers of online learning, SNHU has more than 135,000 students studying virtually from around the world.
LeBlanc said the decision to commit to online learning now will give instructors more time to prepare.
The campus could reopen some facilities, such as the library or campus meeting spaces, if “public health guidelines change drastically,” according to the university’s statement.