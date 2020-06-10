Statue of Christopher Columbus vandalized in North End

The statue of Christopher Columbus in the North End was vandalized by someone who knocked the head off the memorial to the man once lionized as the discoverer of the New World, but is now seen by some groups as the destroyer of indigenous peoples.

A passerby alerted Boston police around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday about the damage, Boston Police Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman, said. Responding officers confirmed the damage and noticed the head was found on the ground near the statue.

Detectives are investigating the vandalism, Moccia said.