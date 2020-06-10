Tenn. man, 19, pleads guilty in Brockton gun case, gets five years behind bars

In a statement, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said Domenick E. Barshaw pleaded guilty in Brockton Superior Court to nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm; 10 counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device; and one count each of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and transportation of a firearm into the commonwealth for use in commission of criminal activity.

A 19-year-old Tennessee man who came to Brockton last year with two accomplices to sell a “cache of weapons” pleaded guilty Wednesday to gun charges and got hit with a five-year prison term, prosecutors said.

Cruz said Barshaw came north “for the sole purpose of selling semi-automatic weapons and paraphernalia, including an AK-47.”

Barshaw’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

And while Judge Mark C. Gildea slapped Barshaw with a prison term of five years to five years and a day, it could’ve been worse.

“The Commonwealth recommended that Barshaw serve 7-10 years,” Cruz’s office said.

According to prosecutors, Brockton police on March 16, 2019 got a tip that a man, later identified as Barshaw, was seen with a gun in a duffel bag as he sat on the roof of a car parked along Longworth Avenue.

Brockton officers who approached the car spotted a handgun with a large capacity magazine on the passenger side floor, the statement said. The gun was loaded with a large-capacity feeding device, police said, and ammunition and magazines were strewn about the car.

Police also saw black Kevlar gloves, two facemasks and two red handkerchiefs in the backseat, according to Cruz’s office.

Authorities searched the vehicle once Barshaw and two other men said they didn’t have licenses to carry guns, according to the statement. Officers, the release said, found six firearms, all semi-automatic, and one AK-47, as well as three large capacity feeding devices and numerous additional magazines.

The statement said police also recovered six large capacity magazines from the duffel bag, as well as "one 9mm firearm and various magazines and assorted ammunition.”

The other two men with Barshaw at the time, Theodore E. Baskette, 21, and Christopher Smart, 19, are facing related charges. Their cases are pending.

“My office has made prosecution of illegal firearms one of the cornerstones of our efforts to reduce violent crime here in Brockton,” Cruz said in the statement. “And the two questions that I am often asked by residents about firearm violence are, ‘Where do the guns come from?’ and ‘Are we arresting the people who bring them here?’ Although identifying and prosecuting firearms traffickers is an extremely challenging task, our community has benefitted from the sustained efforts of the Brockton Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, ATF, and FBI.”

Together, Cruz said, "we have worked to bring numerous firearms trafficking prosecutions in recent years that have held those who supply illegal guns accountable for their actions. In this case, thanks to a community tip, the quick action of the Brockton Police, and investigative efforts of the ATF, we were able to bring an individual to justice. Mr. Barshaw traveled from Nashville to Brockton, for the sole purpose of selling semi-automatic weapons and paraphernalia, including an AK-47. We will not tolerate anyone unloading illegal guns in our community.”

Barshaw will receive credit for the 451 days he’s already spent in behind bars towards his sentence, court records show.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.