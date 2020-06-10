Two arrested after allegedly breaking window, stealing merchandise from South End garment store that just reopened

The front window of the store was completely shattered when officers arrived, police said. Officers entered the store through the front door, which had been locked, with assistance from the store owner.

At 1:43 a.m., officers were called to Laced, a garment store located at 426 Massachusetts Ave., for a report of a commercial alarm being activated, police said. The store reopened its doors to customers Monday for the first time since COVID-19 forced it to close at the end of March.

Two people were arrested for allegedly shattering a window and stealing merchandise and cash from a store in the South End early Wednesday, Boston Police said.

Police found a large rock on the ground below the broken window once they were inside, officials said. The owner told the officers that multiple items and an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen from the store.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed John Precourt, 43, of Boston and Alelia Whalen, 30, of Wilmington, smash through the window, reach into the store, and snatch some of the merchandise, officials said. Precourt and Whalen then ran from the store down Massachusetts Avenue toward Tremont Street, authorities said.

Police found Precourt near 393 Massachusetts Ave. He was allegedly carrying a purple jacket that belonged to the store, police said.

Whalen was located near 526 Massachusetts Ave. by police, who said she was allegedly carrying a blue and black backpack and black coat from the store.

Police returned the merchandise to the business’s owner. Precourt and Whalen were both arrested and charged with breaking and entering of a building nighttime for felony and larceny of a building.

Precourt was also charged with malicious destruction of property. Officers said they found illegal narcotics in Whalen’s possession during the booking process, and she was given additional charges of possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class C drugs, and possession of Class E drugs.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

