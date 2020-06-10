Two seriously burned in Salisbury boat explosion

The man and woman, who are in their 20s, were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious burns that are not believed to be life-threatening, the statement said.

The explosion at the Bridge Marina was reported to the Salisbury Fire Department around 3:50 p.m. , the department said in a statement.

A man and a woman were transported to a New Hampshire hospital with serious burns after their boat exploded into flames while docked at a filling station in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The bot was destroyed in the fire that drew assistance from fire departments in Newburyport, Seabrook, Newbury, and Amesbury , the statement said.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts Environmental Police and United States Coast Guard also responded to the scene.

According to the statement, seven people were aboard the boat, although it is not clear if they were all still onboard when the fire started. All of the uninjured people were on the dock when firefighters arrived to put out the blaze.

“Thankfully our firefighters were able to stop this fire before it caused severe damage to the fueling station. This could have been a lot worse and we wish the two injured parties a speedy recovery,” Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said in the statement.

The fire and its cause are still under investigation.