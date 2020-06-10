In virtual reunions, Newton alumni reconnect from afar

In light of COVID-19, Newton’s former Lions and Tigers prioritized safety over their traditional get-togethers, and class reunions were canceled. But Newton South High School’s class of 1970 decided to hold the reunion virtually.

A 50-year reunion is bound to provide surprises, but what caught the class of 1970 off-guard was probably the venue.

Ellen Kruger, a Newton South graduate and former dental office manager, organized the last two reunions, and said the Zoom call on May 2 was a “prelude” to their in-person reunion, which is being postponed until next May.

“Honestly it’s not like a reunion,” she said on a phone call from her home in Newton. “You don’t have a glass of wine with somebody, you don’t hear music playing from our era in the background.”

Advertisement

Kruger said the lack of physical interaction made it less engaging, and Newton North graduate Leland White agreed. He also planned to attend his 50th reunion, but because of the coronavirus, his class of 1970 postponed the event without an online party.

Instead, he joined the Newton South Zoom call, reuniting with people he had gone to summer camp with and seen around the city growing up.

“At a regular reunion, you’re walking from table to table talking to people,” he said. “But online it was like I was tongue-tied — I didn't know what to say to these people. It seemed like I was on Facebook and not at a reunion.”

White, who lives in Framingham and sells antiques, said he and the 64 other Newtonians who attended split into break-out rooms, some dressing up for the occasion and others sporting virtual backgrounds.

“If you had this virus 30 years ago, before people even had a lot of computers and everything else, you had to talk on the phone,” White said.

Advertisement

Newton North’s class of 1975 also had to postpone their 2020 gathering. Jacqueline Earle-Coppola, a Newton-based real estate investor, said she missed some things not having an event this year.

“We don't feel like we’re old, but we are,” Earle said. “We’ve lost a lot of classmates the last couple of years, and you’d like to be able to see people again as soon as you can.”

Earle said she was disappointed when the event had to be canceled after five years of planning, but she was confident the 46th reunion would happen.

“We’re doing it — no matter what, we’re doing it,” she said. “I just hope we’re back to normal, or semi-normal, next year.”

Rhian Lowndes can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.