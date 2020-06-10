Wheel falls off truck and strikes another vehicle on Route 2 in Fitchburg, ‘serious injuries’ reported

Serious injuries were reported Wednesday when a tire fell off a truck on a Fitchburg highway and struck the windshield of a Jeep, according to State Police.
The agency tweeted shortly before 2:15 p.m. that a crash occurred on Route 2 westbound near Mt. Elam Road.
“Crash, Rte 2 WB near Mt Elam Road in #Fitchburg,” State Police tweeted. “Right lane closed. Tractor-trailer tire crossed median and struck vehicle. Serious injuries.”
Troopers also tweeted a photo of a severely damaged Jeep, which had its windshield caved in from the impact of the tire.
Then in a follow-up tweet, State Police said the investigation revealed the tire didn’t come from a tractor trailer, but “possibly this truck pulling trailer with Maine plates. Last seen Rte 2 [eastbound] in #Leominster, possibly took I-190 [southbound].”
State Police included a photo of the vehicle of interest, a dark-colored pick up truck.
“Additional photo of truck wanted for questioning regarding crash on Route 2 in #Fitchburg,” State Police tweeted.
