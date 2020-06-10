fb-pixel

Wheel falls off truck and strikes another vehicle on Route 2 in Fitchburg, ‘serious injuries’ reported

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated June 10, 2020, 33 minutes ago

Serious injuries were reported Wednesday when a tire fell off a truck on a Fitchburg highway and struck the windshield of a Jeep, according to State Police.

The agency tweeted shortly before 2:15 p.m. that a crash occurred on Route 2 westbound near Mt. Elam Road.

“Crash, Rte 2 WB near Mt Elam Road in #Fitchburg,” State Police tweeted. “Right lane closed. Tractor-trailer tire crossed median and struck vehicle. Serious injuries.”

Troopers also tweeted a photo of a severely damaged Jeep, which had its windshield caved in from the impact of the tire.

Then in a follow-up tweet, State Police said the investigation revealed the tire didn’t come from a tractor trailer, but “possibly this truck pulling trailer with Maine plates. Last seen Rte 2 [eastbound] in #Leominster, possibly took I-190 [southbound].”

State Police included a photo of the vehicle of interest, a dark-colored pick up truck.

Truck wanted for questioning in Fitchburg crash.
Truck wanted for questioning in Fitchburg crash.Mass State Police

“Additional photo of truck wanted for questioning regarding crash on Route 2 in #Fitchburg,” State Police tweeted.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.