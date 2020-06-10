Wheel falls off truck and strikes another vehicle on Route 2 in Fitchburg, ‘serious injuries’ reported

Serious injuries were reported Wednesday when a tire fell off a truck on a Fitchburg highway and struck the windshield of a Jeep, according to State Police.

The agency tweeted shortly before 2:15 p.m. that a crash occurred on Route 2 westbound near Mt. Elam Road.

“Crash, Rte 2 WB near Mt Elam Road in #Fitchburg,” State Police tweeted. “Right lane closed. Tractor-trailer tire crossed median and struck vehicle. Serious injuries.”