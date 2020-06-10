4 things you may have missed from the House Judiciary Committee hearing on police brutality

Here are four key moments you may have missed:

The House Judiciary committee on Wednesday held a hearing on the issue of police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, which also sparked several days of nationwide protests.

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, implored members of Congress to “stop the pain” in emotional testimony that called for the end to police violence toward Black people.

“The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough. Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs. Do the right thing,” he said as the hearing opened.

Advertisement

“George’s calls for help were ignored. Please listen to the call I’m making to you now, to the calls of our family, and to the calls ringing out in the streets across the world. People of all backgrounds, genders and race have come together to demand change. Honor them, honor George, and make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution — and not the problem,” he said.

Read his full statement here.

Later in the hearing, Floyd was asked by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas whether racism played a role in his brother’s death.

“Yes, ma’am,” Floyd replied, telling the committee that his brother was a “gentle giant” who was well-liked.

Houston’s police chief — who has been vocal in his support for the protest movement — urged lawmakers not to cut spending on police

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called for changes to policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death, calling reform efforts “long overdue.”

“We must acknowledge that law enforcement’s past contains institutional racism, injustices, and brutality. We must acknowledge that policing has had a disparate treatment and impact on disenfranchised communities, especially communities of color and poor communities.”

Advertisement

But Acevedo was emphatic in his opinion on calls to defund the police: “This is simply not the answer.”

“The overwhelming majority of cops are good people. This cannot be lost. They are faithful public servants who put their uniform on every day, willing to make the ultimate sacrifice,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo said reducing funding for police could harm training efforts around deescalation and make it more difficult to recruit “service-minded” police officers. He called on more widespread adoption of stricter standards around use of force.

Sherrilyn Ifill of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund urged immediate action on the new civil rights movement

NAACP Legal Defense Fund head Sherrilyn Ifill urged lawmakers to see the moment the country is in for what it is: A civil rights movement that must be met with legislation to overhaul the criminal justice system. Ifill urged the passage of a provision in the Justice in Policing Act that would end the legal doctrine of qualified immunity, in which police officers are virtually immune from civil lawsuits that would hold them accountable for violating the civil rights of those they are charged with protecting.

“You are required by history to meet this civil rights moment,” Ifill said. “It is a moment in which we have a chance to transform our approach to public safety, to recognize that most community conflicts do not require the intervention of an armed officer, and to speak our values through federal and state budgets that prioritize our commitment to anti-discrimination, to public health, and to true public safety for all.”

Advertisement

Georgetown Law professor Paul Butler rejected the notion of ‘bad apple’ cops

As several lawmakers used a common analogy of “one bad apple spoiling the bunch” to suggest there isn’t a systemic problem in American policing, Paul Butler, author of “Chokehold: Policing Black Men," argued the opposite.

“There has never, not for one minute in American history, been peace between Black people and the police,” Butler said.

He noted that even in the face of countless injustices leveled against Black people over hundreds of years, it is violence at the hands of police that has sparked the uprisings that resulted in burned buildings and destruction of property.

“The main problem is not ‘bad apple’ cops. Officers have difficult jobs and many serve with honor and valor. Still, almost every objective investigation of a police department finds that police ― as policy — treat African-Americans with contempt,” he said.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.