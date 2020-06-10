British researchers say wearing masks could help prevent pandemic resurgence

“If widespread facemask use by the public is combined with physical distancing and some lockdown, it may offer an acceptable way of managing the pandemic and re-opening economic activity long before there is a working vaccine," Stutt,, part of a team that usually models the spread of crop diseases, said in a statement issued by the university. The study’s authors also included researchers from the University of Greenwich.

“Our analyses support the immediate and universal adoption of facemasks by the public,” said the lead author, Richard Stutt of the University of Cambridge.

A new study by British researchers suggests that universal mask-wearing could help prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A. Other researchers have also underlined the need for universal mask-wearing.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone “wear cloth face coverings when leaving their homes, regardless of whether they have fever or symptoms of COVID-19 ... because of evidence that people with COVID-19 can spread the disease, even when they don’t have any symptoms.” The World Health Organization last week said that everyone should cover their faces in public if they can’t maintain a safe distance from others.

In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker has gone a step further, issuing an order effective May 6 requiring face masks or cloth face coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible. It applies to both indoor and outdoor spaces.

The pandemic appears to be on the wane in the state. But experts are worried about a possible resurgence coming, particularly in the fall.

The British researchers said they had developed two mathematical models and examined a number of different scenarios using the models. The study found “that facemask use by the public could make a major contribution to reducing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We show that, when facemasks are used by the public all the time (not just from when symptoms first appear), the effective reproduction number ... can be decreased below 1, leading to the mitigation of epidemic spread,” the study said.

“Under certain conditions, when lock-down periods are implemented in combination with 100% facemask use, there is vastly less disease spread, secondary and tertiary waves are flattened and the epidemic is brought under control,” the study said, even assuming that the masks were only 50 percent effective at catching exhaled virus and equally or less effective at preventing it from being inhaled.

The study also found that lockdown periods alone did not prevent the occurrence of new waves of the pandemic that could be larger than the first wave.

The researchers noted that homemade masks can be effective and even crude ones can reduce disease spread by catching the wearer’s own exhaled virus particles and preventing the disease from spreading.

“There is a common perception that wearing a facemask means you consider others a danger,” Professor John Colvin, coauthor from the University of Greenwich, said in the statement. “In fact, by wearing a mask you are primarily protecting others from yourself.”

“Cultural and even political issues may stop people wearing facemasks, so the message needs to be clear: my mask protects you, your mask protects me," he said.

Brooks Pollock, a Bristol University infectious disease modeling expert, told the Reuters news agency that the likely impact of masks could be much smaller than predicted. But Trisha Greenhalgh, an Oxford University professor who has argued for universal mask-wearing, said the findings were encouraging and suggested masks “are likely to be an effective population measure."

