Testing accelerated for coronavirus vaccine developed by Beth Israel, Johnson & Johnson

A potential COVID-19 vaccine developed partly by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center will be tested in humans starting in July, two months earlier than originally scheduled, according to Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant collaborating with the Boston hospital.

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that the vaccine has performed so well in preclinical tests that the partners were able to push up the schedule to begin testing it in healthy volunteers. The vaccine uses a common-cold virus to deliver a coronavirus antigen into cells to stimulate the immune system.

“Based on the strength of the preclinical data we have seen so far and interactions with the regulatory authorities, we have been able to further accelerate the clinical development of our investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine," said Dr. Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer for Johnson & Johnson.