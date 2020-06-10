In 2020, as in 2016, it’s the Supreme Court nominations, stupid

In 2016 I predicted that the tipping point in the mind of many voters would be their chosen candidate’s power to appoint new justices to the Supreme Court who would rule their way on core issues, such as abortion. As it happened, exit polls indicated that 21 percent of the electorate said that Supreme Court appointments were “the most important factor,” and of that 21 percent, Donald Trump won 56 percent of the vote. More important, as noted in Tim Alberta’s book “American Carnage,” 26 percent of those who voted for Trump said the Supreme Court appointments “were the most important factor” in their decision.

The Republicans’ taking of control of the Senate in 2014 allowed majority leader Mitch McConnell to block President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, thereby preserving this vacancy for the conservative electorate. With apologies to the former Celtics broadcaster Johnny Most, McConnell stole the election.