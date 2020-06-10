Governor Baker’s Trump problem

But of everything Joan Vennochi says in her column, Baker should first and foremost remember this: “When the Trump era ends, people will ask: Did you speak out?”

For many, Governor Baker’s recent condemnation of President Trump came late ( “At last, Governor Baker takes on Trump,” Opinion, June 4). Clearly, over the last three years, the governor has intentionally chosen to stay on the sidelines, and not confront Trump’s racism, hate, and incompetence. I suspect that Baker has wished that his essentially neutral posture would be interpreted as disapproval of the president while keeping him out of controversy and trouble.

Advertisement

While Baker deserves commendation for raising his voice to the president’s latest outrages, by itself it is not enough. He must not stop here. The governor has a platform few of us have, and, as a Republican, he has an obligation no Democrat has. He must be heard taking a stand, even if it pains him personally and damages his standing in his misguided party.

A clear opportunity is within Baker’s grasp to take a strong stand that will be remembered long after his career is over. He should endorse Joe Biden for president, the only action that will make clear to constituents, voters, friends, and family that Baker stands for principles. In an election year, only this action will show forcefully and forever that, although he is a Republican, he clearly and unequivocally rejects the racism and hate that Trump has projected and is not part of the sordid mess into which Donald Trump has converted the Republican Party.

Marc Springer

Brookline





He can’t help but be known by the party he keeps

Joan Vennochi refers to Charlie Baker as a “man without a party.” He in fact does have a party, to which he remains mysteriously loyal, as if he think it still represents the values of Edward Brooke, Francis Sargent, Elliot Richardson, William Weld, and other ghosts of Massachusetts Republican history. His party is now Trump’s party, at the national and state levels; the erstwhile “party of Lincoln” is now the party whose last and future candidate for president was endorsed by a Klan newspaper in the 2016 election. The fact that Baker continues to associate himself with such an organization is a misguided, even delusional act of unrequited loyalty.

Advertisement

Brian O’Donnell

Bedford





Baker has deftly struck delicate balance between denunciation and governing

Leading, and saving lives, in Massachusetts depends at least on keeping Donald Trump from making off with protective health equipment shipments destined for the Massachusetts the president hates. Governor Baker managed a secret work-around, with the help of a New England Patriots plane, to ward off such a deadly federal attack.

For years, Baker also has had to sustain flows of federal funds on which many Massachusetts businesses, nonprofits, cities, and towns rely to survive, including vital federally funded health research.

He’s done a masterful job of minimizing Trump’s horrific vindictiveness by not enjoying the act of public denunciation at every myriad opportunity. I am grateful for his strategic diplomacy.

Jamy Buchanan Madeja

Rockport

The writer was the general counsel to the state Executive Office of Environmental Affairs during Governor William Weld’s administration.