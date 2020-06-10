Home of the Week: Four-bedroom Nantucket home comes fully furnished

Year built: 2018

Square feet: 2,444

Beds: 4

Baths: 4 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: TBD

With the limitations on life due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nantucket offers plenty of reasons to decamp. And this four-bedroom house created by architect Joe Paul near Nantucket Harbor is nicely positioned to making staying home a joy. Plus, it comes furnished by designer Audrey Sterk, taking the guesswork out of choosing paint colors and fabrics. (The artwork goes, though.)

Stepping through the front door, the view is of coffee-colored oak flooring (found throughout the home) and a wide stairwell with a far-from-cookie-cutter newel post. The den is on the left. On the right, an entrance with waist-high board and batten wainscot leads to the master suite. Straight ahead down the main hallway is a half bath — with a half-barrel ceiling, a porthole-shaped mirror, black-and-white floral wallpaper, and a floating vanity with foot-height lighting and a deep sink — and then the kitchen.

The master suite offers recessed lighting, thick crown molding, a chandelier with a glass and metal drum shade, and windows with plantation shutters. It’s a space where the weather can set the tone: Windowed double doors open to the deck for lounging on warm, sunny days, while the soaking tub in the adjoining bath offers a respite on cold, rainy ones. The bath also has a basket-weave marble floor, two vanities with white cabinetry at opposite corners of the room, and a separate shower with clear-glass doors and a marble surround.

Back out in the foyer, the entrance to the den kicks off with what might be considered a mudroom. There’s a closet and a planter filled with succulents, bringing a nice touch of the natural world into the space. In the den, the design and architectural choices are bluish-gray crown molding and board and batten wainscot, plantation shutters on the lower half of the three windows, and recessed lighting.

The den flows into a butler’s pantry with white upper and lower cabinetry on both sides and, on the right, a wine refrigerator and a sink. The pantry adjoins the kitchen, which has an expansive island with a sink and seating for at least three, three pendant globe lights with clear glass, a stainless-steel gas stove flanked by two windows, and a dining area in a windowed bump-out. The other appliances are clad in white fronts to match the cabinetry. The counters are a honed black granite.

The living room, the final space on this floor, offers a gas fireplace with a minimalist mantel, a vaulted ceiling, seven windows, a brass sphere chandelier with candle-like lights, and a door to the same deck found off the master suite.

The second floor is home to three bedrooms with en-suite baths. One bedroom overlooks a salt marsh, and all of the baths have marble counters atop white single vanities and showers with clear-glass doors and marble surrounds. All but two of the baths have marble floors; the third has brown ceramic tile.

A stairwell leads to a third-floor hideway with a custom dry bar, a beverage refrigerator, bluish-green cabinetry, a window, room for a chair or two, and a ladder to the widow’s walk. (How could a residence on a street named Mariner Way not have one?) This one offers views of the harbor.

The home, which sits on 0.11 of an acre, does not have a basement, but there is an outdoor shower. The home comes with off-street parking for two vehicles.

Brian Sullivan of Fisher Real Estate in Nantucket is the listing agent.

