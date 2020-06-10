fb-pixel

The best sports on TV Thursday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated June 10, 2020, 45 minutes ago
Patrice Bergeron and the Jets' Blake Wheeler mix it up in the Bruins' 6-2 romp over Winnipeg on Feb. 11, 2016. It was only Bergeron's second regular-season career fight.Marianne Helm

Some channel-flipping may be required

Yankees-Red Sox, October 16, 1999

Where is Roger? Why, I believe he’s in the shower.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Rockets-Celtics, Game 1, 1986 NBA Finals

Dennis Johnson scores 19 points, grabs 11 rebounds, dishes out 8 assists, and collects 4 steals as the Celtics prevail. No idea what Rick Robey was doing that day.

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Jets-Bruins, February 11, 2016

Patrice Bergeron scores twice? Not to take him for granted, but we’re used to that. Bergeron gets into his second career regular-season fight? Against former teammate Blake Wheeler? Get the popcorn ready.

NESN, 8 p.m.