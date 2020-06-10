The best sports on TV Thursday

Some channel-flipping may be required
Yankees-Red Sox, October 16, 1999
Where is Roger? Why, I believe he’s in the shower.
NESN, 6 p.m.
Rockets-Celtics, Game 1, 1986 NBA Finals
Dennis Johnson scores 19 points, grabs 11 rebounds, dishes out 8 assists, and collects 4 steals as the Celtics prevail. No idea what Rick Robey was doing that day.
NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.
Jets-Bruins, February 11, 2016
Patrice Bergeron scores twice? Not to take him for granted, but we’re used to that. Bergeron gets into his second career regular-season fight? Against former teammate Blake Wheeler? Get the popcorn ready.
NESN, 8 p.m.