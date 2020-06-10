‘The boys are back’ as Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand return to the ice for a morning skate

The workout, which, according to a clock seen in the images, appears to have begun around 7:30 a.m. and lasted more than 90 minutes, was the first known practice session for any individual Bruins under “Phase 2” of the NHL’s restart plan.

The team released footage of the two stars skating Wednesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, the team’s training home in Brighton.

It is likely the first time on the ice since March 11 for both, who were known to be in the Boston area.

These informal workouts, which are ordered to be conducted under social distancing rules, are voluntary until training camp formally begins, likely in early July. The NHL and NHLPA have not agreed on when camps will begin, when and where the 24-team playoff format will be carried out in a pair of yet-to-be-selected “hub” cities, and what life inside those two 12-team “bubbles” will look like with regard to player activities and the presence of families and other guests.

Clubs were given the go-ahead to host players for workouts in groups of no more than six beginning Monday, if local regulations allowed. Coaches and management are not permitted to watch the workouts, which are player-led. Besides Bergeron and Marchand, the only other person shown in the set of photos the Bruins released was equipment manager Matt Falconer.

Advertisement

Late last month, the NHL told its teams how training facilities should reopen to maximize player health and safety. All players and staff are required to have a laboratory-based reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test administered 48 hours before they can show up to the rink. They are required to be tested at least twice weekly afterward, in addition to daily temperature and symptom checks. They must wear masks to and from the rink, but they are not required to do so while training.

Advertisement

A video released by the team shows Bergeron and Marchand, wearing their usual white practice jerseys and black pants and socks, performing a variety of individual skating, stickhandling and shooting drills, with pucks and sticks set up on the ice as obstacles.

Watch the Bruins' voluntary workout Share Email to a Friend Embed Bruins players were allowed back at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday.

“The boys are back!!” Marchand wrote on his Instagram feed, captioning a picture of the two standing next to each other — perhaps a little too close for the comfort of some.

“6 feet please!” replied Philadelphia center Kevin Hayes, of Dorchester.

Linemate David Pastrnak, who was last known to be working out in his native Czech Republic, replied with a “drooling” emoji.

Bruins stars Patrice Bergeron (center) and Brad Marchand kept their distance at Warrior Ice Arena Wednesday morning. Boston Bruins

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports