Brown reinstates men’s track and field, cross-country to varsity status, citing diversity

The reduction from 38 to 29 varsity programs was made as part of the Excellence in Brown Athletics initiative, which was intended to increase Brown’s competitiveness after the university won just 2.8 percent of Ivy League titles from 2009-18.

After announcing May 28 that it would cut 11 varsity sports, Brown University has changed course.

However, the initiative also intended to maintain and strengthen diversity, according to Paxson. The school determined, through personal stories from students, alumni, and parents, that men’s track and field and cross-country have played a key role in strengthening diversity at Brown through athletics.

“Many noted that, through Brown’s history, these sports have been a point of entry to higher education for academically talented students who otherwise would not have had the opportunity, many of them students of color,” Paxson said in her letter, according to the Providence Journal.

"The original revised roster of varsity sports maintained Brown’s overall diversity in varsity athletics, but we now more fully appreciate the consequences of eliminating men’s track, field, and cross-country for black students in our community and among our extended community of black alumni,” she wrote.

Paxson said in the same letter that the decision will not alter the transition of other sports to club status, which include men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s golf, women’s skiing, men’s and women’s squash, women’s equestrian, and men’s indoor track and field. Women’s and co-ed sailing will still transition from club to varsity status.