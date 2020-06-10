Last year, Latin and Winchester exchanged volleys in an epic sectional final

A kill from Winchester’s James Chung, the 2019 Globe Player of the Year, for the final point of the match gave the top-seeded Sachems a 3-2 win (25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 30-32, 15-13) at Tewksbury High School to clinch the program’s first-ever sectional title. But the match was highlighted by momentous fourth and fifth sets.

June 11, 2019 : The North sectional boys’ final between Boston Latin and Winchester was the volleyball equivalent of a seesaw ride, momentum shifting with each point.

( In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason .)

“Thinking about it a year later, it was just a really well-played match from start to finish against a great team with an absolute stud on their team,” Winchester coach John Fleming said. “They were really strong all the way through to getting to that fifth set.”

In the fourth set, Latin led as much as 6 at 18-12, but Winchester chipped away, cutting the lead to 1 at 23-22. There were ties at 24, 26, 28, and 30 before Latin won, 32-30, on a kill from Miroslaw Wierzbicki to tie the match, 2-2.

Winchester led, 8-5, in the fifth set but Latin again mounted a comeback, tying the score, 11-11, on a kill from junior Bogdan Ivanov (27 kills). Winchester’s John Bellaire earned a kill to tie it 12-12, and Latin tried for a final comeback when Ivanov made it 14-13, Winchester, before Chung’s final kill, his 20th of the match.

Latin ended its season 20-4 and Winchester lost, 3-2, to Natick in the state semifinals later that week to end 22-2.

North champion is a title Winchester will hold for another year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Fleming believed the Sachems had a strong enough returning class to repeat this spring.

“We had a huge senior class this year that had gained tons of experience,” Fleming said. “We thought we would have had a shot.”