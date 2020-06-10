A massive group of athletes is voicing support for Ayanna Pressley’s qualified immunity bill

In a letter Wednesday, more than 1,400 current and former professional athletes, coaches, and front office personnel spanning the NFL, NBA, and MLB urged Congress to pass the bill, which would eliminate the legal doctrine known as qualified immunity , which shields police officers and other government officials from lawsuits except in the most clearly egregious cases. The effort was organized by the Players Coalition, which has worked with athletes to advocate for social justice and racial equality.

In the wake of the recent protests against police brutality, a massive group of sports figures — from Tom Brady to Steve Kerr to Giancarlo Stanton — are speaking out in support of legislation introduced by Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Justin Amash to reform legal protections for officers.

“We are tired of conversations around police accountability that go nowhere, and we have engaged in too many ‘listening sessions’ where we discuss whether there is a problem of police violence in this country,” the letter said. “There is a problem. The world witnessed it when Officer Chauvin murdered George Floyd, and the world is watching it now, as officers deploy enormous force on peaceful protestors like those who were standing outside of the White House last week. The time for debate about the unchecked authority of the police is over; it is now time for change.”

The bill that Pressley, a Boston Democrat, introduced last week with Amash, a former Republican-turned-Libertarian congressman from Michigan, would amend part of a 1871 civil rights law, known as Section 1983, to effectively cancel recent Supreme Court precedents that established the qualified immunity doctrine.

The letter Wednesday highlighted several recent cases in which the protection exempted officers from liability for “shocking abuse.”

“Qualified immunity has shielded some of the worst law enforcement officials in America,” it read.

The 10-page list of signatories includes a number of sports figures who have spoke out about systemic racism and police brutality in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, including Kerr, the former NBA player and Golden State Warriors coach; San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, and New England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty.

However, it also includes players like Brady, the former New England Patriots-turned-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who has largely tried to stay apolitical despite his friendly relationship with President Donald Trump. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who recently called for action to address racial injustice after facing criticism for his comments on peaceful protests, is also among the signatories.

In addition to the McCourty twins, the letter was also signed by several other members of the New England Patriots, including linebacker Dont’a Hightower, special teams captain Matthew Slater, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, safety Terrence Brooks, cornerback Joejuan Williams, and director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

“Now is the time for accountability and a call to action,” Demario Davis, a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints and Players Coalition Task Force member, said in a statement. “This letter to Congress is the first step on policing we are taking on a national level. We hope this letter and the bill it represents will send a signal to Congress, and to the Supreme Court, that we need a better justice system in place.”

Pressley’s office said Wednesday that the bill now has 52 co-sponsors, including California Rep. Tom McClintock, the first Republican to sign on in support.

In a statement, the Massachusetts congresswoman said that her bill with Amash had received support from “a broad and diverse coalition of people including constituents, activists and policymakers,” including racial justice organizations like The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the ACLU of Massachusetts, and the National Urban League.

“We’ll continue fighting to end qualified immunity and push for true accountability,” Pressley said.

