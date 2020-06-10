MLS to hold summer tournament with format similar to the World Cup

Major League Soccer released details of its “MLS is Back Tournament” Wednesday after suspending the regular season in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The competition will run from July 8 through Aug. 11.

The tournament will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., and will consist of 54 games in total. The format will be similar to the World Cup, with a group stage followed by a knockout round.

According to the league’s announcement, “The tournament will feature a continuous schedule of matches nearly every day, with games beginning at 9 a.m., 8 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. EST, with the majority of the matches to be played in the evening.”