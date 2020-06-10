MLS to hold summer tournament with format similar to the World Cup

Major League Soccer released details of its “MLS is Back Tournament” Wednesday after suspending the regular season in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The competition will run from July 8 through Aug. 11.
The tournament will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., and will consist of 54 games in total. The format will be similar to the World Cup, with a group stage followed by a knockout round.
According to the league’s announcement, “The tournament will feature a continuous schedule of matches nearly every day, with games beginning at 9 a.m., 8 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. EST, with the majority of the matches to be played in the evening.”
A tournament group-stage draw will be held Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
The league also intends to resume its regular season following the conclusion of the tournament, with playoffs to follow after that. Exactly how many regular-season games will be played remains to be determined, as the league said that the schedule “will be developed at a later date.”
Still, the tournament carries implications for the 2020 season. Group-stage wins will count in the regular-season standings, and the winner of the MLS is Back Tournament will gain a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.
In the tournament games themselves, teams will be allowed five substitutions (instead of the usual three), and can name a 23-player roster.