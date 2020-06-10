Panthers move Richardson statue

A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson , who was accused in 2017 of making sexually suggestive comments to women and a racial slur directed at a black team scout, was lifted from its pedestal outside the team’s stadium in Charlotte, N.C. and taken away Wednesday. “We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down,’’ a team statement said. ‘‘We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.” The statement did not elaborate on the information that prompted the removal of the 13-foot statue, which was originally placed outside the north gate of Bank of America Stadium in 2016 as a gift from team minority partners honoring Richardson’s 80th birthday. A team spokesman would not say if the statue was coming down for good. Richardson had no comment.

Reggie Bush, the running back who was the centerpiece of Southern California’s last football dynasty, welcomed back to USC, 10 years to the day the NCAA slammed the program with sanctions that included cutting off official ties to the only Heisman Trophy winner to have his victory vacated. Bush played running back at USC from 2003-05, leading the Trojans to a pair of national championships. Five years after he was gone, Bush and USC were penalized by the NCAA after an investigation determined he and his family received impermissible benefits while he was still in school. The school also ended its disassociation with former basketball star O.J. Mayo, who also was sanctioned for receiving impermissible benefits as part of the same broad investigation into USC athletics.

NCAA asked to leave Idaho

Groups that advocate for civil rights and women’s rights joined notable athletes in asking the NCAA to move 2021 men’s basketball tournament games out of Idaho after the state passed a law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. A letter was sent and signed by athletes including Megan Rapinoe, Billie Jean King, Jason Collins and Sue Bird calls for the NCAA to take all championship events out of Idaho. The first and second rounds of the men’s tournament are scheduled for next March at Boise State University. The NCAA issued a statement opposing the Idaho law.

Soccer

Spanish league resumes

With tributes to pandemic victims and with fans watching from nearby balconies, Spanish soccer resumed with the second half of a second-division match that was halted last year after fans called a player a Nazi. Rayo Vallecano defeated Albacete, 1-0, in what was the first match played in Spain since the coronavirus pandemic struck in mid-March. Spain’s first division will resume in empty stadiums on Thursday with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis … Robert Lewandowski scored the winning goal as Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt, 2-1, to reach the German Cup final, with both teams paying tribute to the global protests against the killing of George Floyd Coaches and substitutes won’t have to wear face masks on the touchline for much longer in German soccer. The German federation and men’s league said that people in a team’s technical zone won’t have to wear masks during the game, as long as they stay 5 feet away from each other. There was no mention of relaxing rules on masks at other times, such as during arrival at the stadium … US Soccer’s board of directors voted to repeal a 2017 policy that required national team players to stand during the national anthem, a rule adopted after Rapinoe kneeled in support of Colin Kaepernick. The US Women’s National Team Players Association also called for an apology from US Soccer for the rule and a plan to substantively address racial inequality.

Olympics

IOC open to athlete protests

Amid a global wave of demonstrations against racism, the IOC said it would open talks that could let athletes make stronger protests at the Olympic Games. Only five months ago the Olympic body strengthened its ban on political statements by specifying that gestures such as taking a knee or raising a fist on a medal podium remain prohibited. But the IOC’s public stance eased slightly on Wednesday when its president Thomas Bach said the in-house athlete committee would “explore different ways” opinions could be expressed during the games — while still ‘‘respecting the Olympic spirit.”

Miscellany

Federer out for the year

Tennis star Roger Federer announced that he recently had a second operation on his right knee and that he would not play again in 2020 … Stacey Allaster is the US Open’s new tournament director, the first woman to hold that job at America’s Grand Slam tennis tournament. Allaster is a former CEO of the WTA women’s tour and has worked at the U.S. Tennis Association since 2016 … Lonnie Wheeler, who wrote or collaborated on more than a dozen sports books, including Hank Aaron’s autobiography, has died after years of struggling with conditions related to muscular dystrophy. He was 68.

