Red Sox select second baseman Nick Yorke in MLB Draft

The Red Sox selected second baseman Nick Yorke out of Archbishop Mitty High School in California with their first pick (17th overall) in the Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday night.
The selection was somewhat of a surprise in most circles. Yorke was 96th in Baseball America’s Top 500 Draft Rankings. The Sox had been tied to high school outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong coming into the draft. Armstrong was available at 17, but the Sox decided on Yorke.
Yorke is described as an offense-first player.
“We like him,” said one American League scout. “He has an advanced K-zone awareness. Potential plus hit [tool].”
Yorke is considered a fine athlete, but one who is limited defensively. On Thursday, the Red Sox have three picks left in a draft that has been cut to five rounds. They are without a second-round selection after the league concluded they illegally used video replay during the 208 season.
