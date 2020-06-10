At this point, there can’t be a baseball solution that pleases everybody (or anybody)

Given how each side appears to be treating these negotiations as a warmup for a labor war over a new collective bargaining agreement after the 2021 season, the cynical but still sober-eyed answer is that baseball is headed for a 2020 solution that will leave no one — owners, players, fans — all that happy.

If it does become a reality, what will it look like?

We have seen proposals of 76-, 82-, 89-, and 114-game seasons, we’ve heard about an approximately 50-game schedule, we’ve been swamped by talk of prorated compensation rates of 25, 50, 60, 75, and 100 percent, and here we all stand, keenly aware that the 2020 Major League Baseball season is still only a concept on paper.

Since MLB suspended spring training March 12 and two weeks later forged an agreement with the players on what a return would look like, the sides essentially have spent nearly three months entrenched in their positions without a substantial shift in philosophy or bargaining stance.

The owners don’t want to bear responsibility for all the losses that they say could top $600,000 per game when played in front of no fans, while the players — who see themselves already taking substantial health risks by returning to the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic — don’t appreciate the ask for further pay cuts on top of the 100 percent prorated salaries that the sides agreed to March 26.

While the NBA, the NHL, MLS, NASCAR, the PGA Tour, and other sports have gotten their acts together, the discord, distrust, and dysfunctional relationship between baseball players and owners have had time to reveal their influence in talks that have essentially gone nowhere as of midday Wednesday.

Here are three potential scenarios on where baseball is headed, ranked from likeliest to least likely:

1. A mini-season of 48-55 games, with no expanded playoffs

The owners claim that the only way they can meet the players’ request for all of their prorated salaries is to stage this Mini Cooper-sized schedule. The owners want to finish the regular season by the end of September in the hopes of completing their revenue-rich postseason before a next surge of COVID-19 sweeps across the country.

The players acknowledge that commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to impose this type of short season (still not formally proposed), just as they know they have the lever of not agreeing to the expanded playoffs the owners want.

In a season this short, the amount of guaranteed compensation the owners would pay out to players would be roughly equal to what they offered to pay in 82- and 76-game proposals. One would think that if players were to make the same amount playing in a tot-sized season of, say, 55 games, that they would in 82 games, they would opt for the shorter season.

But there are whispers that players are not pumped about spending three weeks ramping up in a second spring training to play such an abbreviated season.

It’s also difficult to imagine owners truly wanting to settle on a season so brief it will raise questions of legitimacy and respectability.

But consider that as recently as Tuesday, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. (whose franchise was recently valued by Forbes at $2.2 billion after he bought it in 1995 for $150 million) told a St. Louis radio station: “The industry isn’t very profitable, to be quite honest and I think [the players] understand that. But they think, you know, the owners are hiding profits, and you know there’s been a little bit of a distrust there.”

So yes, where there’s distrust, ideas like this can take root. And if a season of this length does come to pass, the owners likely will be seen as primarily responsible for it because of financial reasons and not the players, who can point to wanting to play as much baseball as possible all along.

2. A 76- to 82-game regular season with expanded playoffs

This idea is guaranteed to unite MLB and the Players Association in the opinion that it’s a vile abomination (“over our dead bodies,” etc.). Still, it’s the big-boy solution, the one in which both owners and players hold their noses and agree to compromise.

The owners would drop all sliding-scale, tiered, and playoff-dependent compensation ideas and instead agree to guarantee nearly all of the players’ prorated compensation.

The players would agree, most reluctantly, that in the best interests of the game they will shave a few percentage points off their 100 percent prorated salary request. Not a lot, though — no more than 5-10 percent. And they “give” the owners the expanded playoffs they so badly want.

3. No season at all

Highly unlikely, but let’s not dismiss it altogether. Remember, each side is acting as if it’s focused on setting the tone for the next round of CBA talks, with the current one expiring Dec. 1, 2021. Nothing says “sticking to your principles” like letting the chance to play even a short season pass on by.

Another reason why this could happen? Because COVID-19 is far from gone, and there may be legitimate health and safety reasons why it will become impossible for a season to be staged if the number of cases begins to surge again.

