Who are the best players to be picked 17th overall in the MLB draft?

A look at the 17th selections in previous drafts reveals that top talent can be found, particularly when it comes to pitchers. Here’s a look at a few of them.

The Red Sox have the 17th pick in this year’s draft, and given the state of their farm system, it would seem that they can ill afford to miss on this selection. Adding to the sense of urgency is the fact that they were stripped of their second-round pick as punishment for the illegal use of a live video replay feed to steal signs in 2018. With the draft shortened to five rounds this year, that leaves the Red Sox with just three additional picks.

RHP Cole Hamels, 2002

The four-time All-Star is entering his 15th season in the major leagues after signing with the Atlanta Braves as a free agent in December. He was a member of the 2008 World Series champion Phillies, for whom he pitched a career-high 227⅓ innings and went 14-10 with a 3.09 ERA. He enters the 2020 season with a record of 163-121 and a 3.42 ERA.

RHP Brad Lidge, 1998

Selected by the Astros, Lidge pitched 11 seasons in the majors as a reliever for the Astros and Phillies, as well as his final season in 2012 with the Nationals. He finished his career with 225 saves, including a career-high 42 for an Astros team that reached the World Series in 2005. He also had 41 saves for the 2008 Phillies.

RHP Roy Halladay, 1995

Red Sox fans are well aware of Halladay, as he spent the first 12 seasons of his career pitching in the American League East for the Blue Jays before being traded to Philadelphia after the 2009 season. The eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner went 203-135 with the Blue Jays and Phillies, posting a 3.38 ERA en route to being voted posthumously into the Hall of Fame in 2019, two years after dying in a plane crash.

OF Jeromy Burnitz, 1990

Burnitz played 14 seasons for seven teams, including a pair of stints with the Mets, the team that drafted him. His greatest success came with the Brewers, for whom he belted 165 home runs in six seasons. He finished his career with the Pirates in 2006 and retired with 315 home runs.

RHP Charles Nagy, 1988

Although not as accomplished as Halladay, Nagy had a 14-year career, the first 13 of which were with Cleveland. He went 129-105 with a 4.51 ERA before retiring after the 2003 season. He served as a key member of the Indians rotation as they made the playoffs in five straight seasons from 1995-99, going 80-43 in that span.

