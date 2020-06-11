Governing through Charlottesville’s crucible of violence

David Wilson For The Boston Globe

Michael Signer was mayor of Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017 when the city was roiled by a “Unite the Right” event, and when a white supremacist drove his car into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer. In his new book, “Cry Havoc: Charlottesville and American Democracy Under Siege,” Signer chronicles his time as mayor and his own political and philosophical evolution as events unfolded.

“There were two real purposes to writing the book. The first was to tell the truth for whomever it might be useful about what it is really like holding a position in government, especially at the local level, during a crisis. When you’re in the eye of the storm,” he said via phone from his in-laws’ house in Wellfleet. “The second goal of the book was to justify this intuition that I had, which was that as painful and as frustrating and as infuriating and as raw as a lot of it was, that there was still some purpose to the agony.”