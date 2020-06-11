Governing through Charlottesville’s crucible of violence

Michael Signer was mayor of Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017 when the city was roiled by a “Unite the Right” event, and when a white supremacist drove his car into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer. In his new book, “Cry Havoc: Charlottesville and American Democracy Under Siege,” Signer chronicles his time as mayor and his own political and philosophical evolution as events unfolded.
“There were two real purposes to writing the book. The first was to tell the truth for whomever it might be useful about what it is really like holding a position in government, especially at the local level, during a crisis. When you’re in the eye of the storm,” he said via phone from his in-laws’ house in Wellfleet. “The second goal of the book was to justify this intuition that I had, which was that as painful and as frustrating and as infuriating and as raw as a lot of it was, that there was still some purpose to the agony.”
As the white supremacist group made plans to march, Signer added, the city’s hands were often tied by “rigid, abstract, inflexible First Amendment rules,” that didn’t take into account the practical considerations of what a march would likely cost, both in human and financial terms. For Signer, who has a PhD in political theory and a law degree, the devastating debacle could serve some purpose as a case study for those trying to balance freedom of expression with the threat of violence and unrest.
“We’re at a flashpoint in this country where a lot of local issues become national ones. The world is seeing how violent the Alt Right movement really is,” Signer said. “The question is how and at what cost are we able to confront extremism. The book casts its lot with overcoming extremism through democracy.”
Signer will be in virtual conversation with Amanda Edwards and Mickey Edwards at 7 p.m. Monday, June 15. Visit Harvard.com/events for more information.
Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.