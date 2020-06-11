Local bestsellers for the week ending June 7

2. All Adults Here Emma Straub Riverhead Books

3. Rodham Curtis Sittenfeld Random House

4. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

5. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

6. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

7. A Burning Megha Majumdar Knopf

8. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

9. The Glass Hotel Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

10. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

2. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

3. Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

4. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

5. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

6. Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art James Nestor Riverhead Books x

7. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

8. Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking Bill Buford Knopf

9. Surviving Autocracy Masha Gessen Riverhead Books

10. Educated Tara Westover Random House

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. The Bluest Eye Toni Morrison Vintage

6. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

7. Conversations with Friends Sally Rooney Hogarth

8. Disappearing Earth Julia Phillips Vintage

9. The Plague Albert Camus Vintage

10. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

3. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness Michelle Alexander New Press

4. So you Want to Talk about Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

5. Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type Books

6. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

7. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

8. A Woman of No Importance Sonia Purnell Penguin

9. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

10. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 7. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.