Now streaming from Methuen: a treasured organ with nine lives

“There was a photo of the organ in all its glory,” MacArthur remembers. The instrument stood some 45 feet wide, 50 feet high, and 30 feet deep, with a fantastically ornate dark walnut case anchored by two muscular telamones holding up the enormous tin pipes. “I was in such awe,” he recalled.

Growing up in Beverly in the 1940s as the son of two organists, Frederick MacArthur came by his early musical interests naturally. To this day the organist recalls the moment at age 9, when his father handed him what seemed like a magical document: an original program from the 1863 inauguration of “The Great Organ” of the Boston Music Hall.

Its arrival was a celebrated musical event, not only in Boston but in the country as a whole. With some 6,000 pipes, it was the largest concert organ in America, and was intended to be, in the words of one early announcement, “equal in calibre, in power and in quality, to the famous specimens which have for so many years elicited the admiration and wonder of travelers on the continent of Europe.” Built by the German organ builder E.F. Walcker, the instrument had endured a three-month ocean voyage and the threat of Confederate privateers to arrive safely in Boston Harbor in the midst of the Civil War. Its inauguration drew a crowd of unprecedented distinction to the Boston Music Hall, where audiences watched in fevered anticipation as an enormous green curtain was gradually lowered while the organ’s volume slowly built to a roar at the moment of the big reveal.

“The organ stands in Boston, but it belongs to the country,” Harper’s Magazine declared. The Boston critic John Sullivan Dwight pronounced that its sound was as “infinite and satisfying as the ocean, rolling out the great thoughts of God.”

Back in Beverly as a boy, MacArthur remembers studying the magical photo of the instrument. Already by the 1940s, the Boston Music Hall was long gone. And so, without daring to hope, like Virginia inquiring after Santa Claus, he cautiously asked his father whether this fairy-tale-like organ still existed. His father replied. “Yes — and it’s in Methuen!”

And there the fabled Great Organ has remained, now residing in the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, a purpose-built and beautifully appointed concert space that stands rather improbably on a nondescript stretch of Route 28, across from a CVS pharmacy. How the organ and the hall got there is a remarkable story that spans centuries, connects a roll call of musical, literary, and philanthropic figures, and testifies to the tenacity of a local community in preserving and sustaining the unlikely cultural treasure discovered in its own backyard.

These days, a curious kind of fame hovers around the instrument. The Great Organ is no longer the largest of its type in the country, or even in the Boston area, but its history makes it a meaningful destination for organists and organ enthusiasts from around the country and beyond. Yet at the same time, the organ’s very existence has largely slipped from the awareness of even musically-minded Bostonians. Many musicians and veteran concertgoers have never even heard of it.

The instrument’s relative invisibility is surely not for want of trying. A 17-member all-volunteer board of trustees lovingly maintains the instrument and the hall, and has presented a May-to-August series of Wednesday-night organ recitals every year since 1947. The programs feature an admirably wide range of players, from emerging professionals starting their careers to distinguished organ masters.

The series has earned a loyal and devoted audience, but over the decades, attendance has gradually been thinning. MacArthur blames worsening traffic that has made access for Bostonians difficult, and the myriad competing options for summer entertainment. What’s more the overall popularity of organ music has waned since its modern heyday, a period from the 1940s through ’60s when giants of the keydesk like Virgil Fox and E. Power Biggs bestrode the stage. “There’s just not the same audience base for this type of performance as there once was,” concedes Chad Dow, president of the board at the Music Hall.

And yet, this summer — when concert halls across the country remain shuttered due to the pandemic — the Music Hall’s recital series is actually receiving an infusion of life in the form of a shiny new YouTube channel all its own.

For the first time, the Wednesday-night recitals are now being livestreamed. And so the instrument that was packed onto a Dutch boat in Rotterdam on the day that Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation is now the unlikely star of videos being watched, according to Dow, from destinations as far afield as India, New Zealand, and Australia. MacArthur’s May 27th recital with Richard Watson (trumpet) has already been viewed over 2,500 times. Naturally, organizers hope this new era of streaming will lead to a revitalization of interest in the Great Organ. In addition, the hall plans to diversify its programming in the coming seasons to include more chamber and vocal music.

As it turns out, the organ’s recent YouTube debut is only the latest shift in fortunes for an instrument that has known many of them. Barbara Owen’s authoritative history “The Great Organ at Methuen” tells its rather epic story in vivid and satisfying detail. Most striking is how quickly an object of such veneration and civic pride fell out of favor. At its unveiling in 1863, the Harvard Music Association’s Jabez Upham, who had led the effort to bring the instrument to Boston, delivered a solemn injunction to those gathered for the occasion: “guard and protect it and watch over it — preserve it with a jealous care from all base or profane and incongruous use.” Just 20 years later the organ was languishing in disrepair, and Upham and other donors were turning to the state’s Supreme Judicial Court seeking an injunction against its sale and removal from the Boston Music Hall.

The problems in maintenance were real. Winter steam heating had wreaked havoc on the instrument. A leaking roof had also done its own damage. And rats and mice had made trouble with its mechanism. Even in its prime, the instrument had presented challenges, with a delay in its sounding action causing particular frustration for those trying to play it. Owen quotes one church organist’s quip that he “went there Saturday evenings to play the music due Sunday mornings.”

Yet the factor that led most directly to the organ’s removal from the Boston Music Hall was the birth of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. After Henry Lee Higginson founded the BSO in 1881, space on the stage was suddenly at a new premium, and weekly organ recitals were crowded out by rehearsals. The BSO ultimately chose to sell the organ in 1884 to William Grover, a Boston businessman who planned to donate it to New England Conservatory. The instrument was stored in a shed until NEC built a suitable concert hall to receive it, yet Grover died before that could happen. The Great Organ was then purchased at auction by Edward Francis Searles of Methuen. He paid $1,500 in 1897 for an instrument that cost $72,000 in 1863 (or about $1.4 million in today’s dollars). “Great Music Hall Organ Goes for Junk Price” ran the headline in the Boston Journal.

Fortunately Searles, who had inherited a railroad fortune, lavished care on the instrument, completely restoring the organ and building a stunning, barrel-vaulted private concert hall, designed by Henry Vaughan, in which it would live. Searles died in 1920, and fast forwarding to 1946, a group of Methuen residents formed a new corporation to administer the concert space and the organ. The Methuen Memorial Music Hall was born, and its recital series began the following year. Thanks to local community efforts, the Great Organ has been roaring ever since.

“What other town has supported something like this?” says Jonathan Ambrosino, a Boston-based organ consultant. “In a way it’s all entirely accidental. Had there been no Searles, none of this would have happened. But there was, and people decided it was all something really worth preserving. In 2020, I think that’s special.”

On a recent weekday morning, a few supporters gathered at the hall as MacArthur, seated below a bust of Bach, put the giant organ through its paces. With two major restorations over the course of its history, the original mechanism is now entirely gone but many of the Walcker pipes remain — and the original polished dark walnut case has been beautifully preserved. As heard from the hall’s balcony, the instrument on that morning sounded majestic, saturating the space with tone yet never overpowering it. Hall and instrument seem perfectly proportioned for each other.

Among the group of supporters present, there was a sense of optimism despite the loss of the live recital series this summer, thanks to the new reach of its streaming program. “I really think this organ has nine lives,” said organ builder Matthew Bellocchio, only half-jokingly. “And now with the pandemic, yet again, it is finding a new way to survive.”

