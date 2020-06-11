These gallery exhibitions are open — yes, open — for visitors this week

“I feel very safe,” said Susan Lanoue, owner of Lanoue Gallery, who describes herself as a germaphobe. “It’s been learning a new way of doing things, but it’s not that hard.”

Galleries are the first cultural venues to reopen. In the Boston area, several are welcoming visitors this week — equipped with disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and face masks.

Questions remain about the timing of reopening, especially in SoWa, where several galleries were affected by a flood caused by a water main break in April. At all galleries, opening receptions will go by the wayside until people can safely gather again.

Still, Lanoue, who has been working at home and occasionally coming into the gallery, is happy to greet art lovers in person again, and to show her artists in real life. “It’s the breath of fresh air that everybody needs,” she said.

Here are some galleries now open (not all exhibitions as yet have closing dates):

Arden Gallery, “T.M. Glass” through June, 129 Newbury St., www.ardengallery.com

Beacon Gallery, “Perception Abstraction” through July 12. Open Sundays 11 a.m.-3 p.m., otherwise by appointment. 524B Harrison Ave., www.beacongallery.com

Bromfield Gallery, “Barbara Burgess Maier: On Edge” and “Caroline Rufo: Intervisible: Red Lining and Blind Stitching in the Fabric of Greater Boston” through Aug. 2. Open Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. 450 Harrison Ave., www.bromfieldgallery.com

Chase Young Gallery, “Francine Tint: After a Dream,” through Aug. 15. 450 Harrison Ave., www.chaseyounggallery.com

Clark Gallery, “Regrouping (in this time of crises),” 145 Lincoln Road, Lincoln, www.clarkgallery.com

Kingston Gallery, “Erica Licea-Kane: Half Spaces,” “Susan Alport: Close Relations,” and “Mira Cantor: Under Siege” through June 21. 450 Harrison Ave., www.kingstongallery.com

Lanoue Gallery, “Laura Fayer” through July 18, “Karine Leger” through July 31. 450 Harrison Ave., www.lanouegallery.com

Pucker Gallery, “Energy Released: Ceramics by Ken Matsuzaki” through July 5. With limited access and by appointment. 240 Newbury St., www.puckergallery.com

From Caroline Rufo's “Intervisible” installation at Bromfield Gallery. Caroline Rufo

By appointment only:

Beth Urdang Gallery, “Still Lifes: Three Painters” (460 Harrison Ave.) “Susan Sharp: Paintings on Panels and Paper” (16 Grove St., Wellesley), www.bethurdanggallery.com

Gallery NAGA, “JooLee Kang: Cultivated,” and “Mary Kocol: A Welcomed Enigma,” 67 Newbury St., www.gallerynaga.com

Howard Yezerski Gallery, “Barbara Grad: It’s About Tomorrow” through late June. 460 Harrison Ave., www.howardyezerski.com

Krakow Witkin Gallery, “Michael Beatty: Polysemy,” “Now and Later,” and “One Wall, One Work” Abelardo Morell,” through July 1. 10 Newbury St., www.krakowwitkingallery.com

M Fine Arts Galerie, “Benoît Trimborn: Arborescence” through July 31. 460 Harrison Ave., www.mfinearts.com

Steven Zevitas Gallery, “Nathan Miner: Ghostwriter” through August 15. 450 Harrison Ave., www.stevenzevitasgallery.com





