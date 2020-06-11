Virtual author readings for June 14-20

Kara LaReau (“ Baby Clown ”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith .

Elin Hildebrand (“28 Summers”) will talk about her new release and answer questions at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Michael Signer (“Cry Havoc: Charlottesville and American Democracy Under Siege”) is in conversation with Mickey Edwards at 7 p.m at Harvard Book Store.

TUESDAY

Loree Griffin Burns (“You’re Invited to a Moth Ball”) will read at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Mary Morris (“All the Way to the Tigers: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Christine Baker Kline (“Orphan Train”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Tobly McSmith (“Stay Gold”), Andrew Eliopulos (“The Fascinators”), Dean Atta (“The Black Flamingo”), and Ciara Smyth (“The Falling in Love Montage”) will sit on a virtual panel of LGBT+ authors at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Essayist Marianne Leone is in conversation with Christopher Castellani (“The Art of Perspective: Who Tells the Story”) at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

E. Dolores Johnson (“Say I’m Dead: A Family Memoir of Race, Secrets, and Love”) is in conversation with director of Grubstreet’s Muse Sonya Larson at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… C. Pam Zhang (“How Much of These Hills is Gold”) and Rishi Reddi (“Passage West”) discuss the stories of the American West at 7:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Matthew Cordell and Philip Stead (“Hello, Neighbor!”) will read at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Jessica Treadway (“The Gretchen Question”) is in conversation with Julia Glass (“A House Among the Trees”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… David Livingstone Smith (“On Inhumanity: Dehumanization and How to Resist It”) is in conversation with John Kaag (“Sick Souls, Healthy Minds: How William James Can Save Your Life”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Kate DiCamillo (“The Tale of Despereaux”) is in conversation with Jason Reynolds (“Look Both Ways”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

FRIDAY

Michael E. Sawyer (“Black Minded: The Political Philosophy of Malcolm X”) is in conversation with Columbia University associate professor Flores A. Forbes at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jabari Asim (“Stop & Frisk: American Poems”) and Porsha Olayiwola (“I Shimmer Sometimes, Too”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

SATURDAY

Jodi Wheeler-Toppen (“This is a Book to Read with a Worm”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.

Some events may require online registration. Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change.