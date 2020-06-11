What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

HIPSTORY HOUSE PARTY Production company and hip-hop incubator HipStory is taking its house party to the Internet with a show of local musicians to benefit the Mass Bail Fund, featuring singer-songwriter Anjimile, rapper-poet Najee Janey, and DJ WhySham. Tickets on a pay-what-you-can basis. June 13, 7-9 p.m. www.hshpdigi.eventbrite.com

CLUB PASSIM IGUANA NIGHT Passim’s Iguana Music Fund nurtures budding folk musicians with cash grants; with this livestreamed show, some of the 2019 recipients will be showing off what they did with that money. June 14, 7 p.m. Watch at passim.org or on Facebook and YouTube.

ANGEL OLSEN Guitar goddess Angel Olsen will perform her album “Half Way Home” almost in its entirety for this livestreamed concert from her home base of Asheville, N.C., directed by longtime collaborator Ashley Conner. Proceeds to benefit the YWCA in Asheville. June 18, 9 p.m. www.noonchorus.com/angel-olsen

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

BOSTON BAROQUE The ensemble’s new digital portal Boston Baroque Live is now streaming its eloquent 2017 performance of an all-Mozart program featuring the Symphony No. 40, “Exsultate, Jubilate,” and the Requiem. Founder and music director Martin Pearlman directs the orchestra and chorus, with guest vocal soloists Amanda Forsythe, Ann McMahon Quintero, Thomas Cooley, and Kevin Deas. baroque.boston/live

MOSES UND ARON If you missed it at Berlin’s Komische Oper, as I did, you can still catch Barrie Kosky’s iconic 2015 staging of Schoenberg’s unfinished operatic masterwork. Conceived to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and conducted by the razor-sharp Vladimir Jurowski, this production will begin streaming for free on June 12. operavision.eu/en

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

36 DAYS Staged reading of a play by Miranda Austen ADEkoje will be streamed by Apollinaire Theatre Company and hosted by David Reiffel. Description of “36 Days’’ by the playwright: “Mariella Jones is a bright middle schooler at a New York City public school in 1968. When radical actions by a community-created school board result in the infamous New York teachers’ strike, Mariella feels forced to choose between the community she loves and the future she craves.’’ June 12, 7 p.m. www.apollinairetheatre.com

PIPELINE In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, BroadwayHD is making the off-Broadway production of Dominique Morisseau’s wrenching drama available for free at www.broadwayhd.com/search?q=pipeline. “Pipeline’’ is about a Black teacher named Nya (Karen Pittman, riveting) who is desperately trying to figure out how to keep her son Omari’s (Namir Smallwood) life from being derailed.

THE EFFECT Gloucester Stage Company is streaming its 2017 production of Lucy Prebble’s play from June 12-21 at www.gloucesterstage.com. Lindsay Crouse and Brad Hall play psychiatrists overseeing an ill-fated drug experiment, with a young couple (played by Susannah Hoffman and Mickey Solis) as their human guinea pigs. In my review of the 2017 production, I described “The Effect’’ as “a bracingly smart drama that offers a psychopharmacological twist on a universal human dilemma: Can any of us ever completely trust what we are feeling?’’ and noted that play “forces us to confront the question of what, finally, we owe to one another when the chips are down.’’

HENRY VI PART I and HENRY VI PART III As part of Actors’ Shakespeare Project’s “Complete the Canon’’ virtual series, members of its resident acting company and guest artists will perform live readings that will be available for three days after each event. “Henry VI Part I’’ streams on June 11 at 7:30 p.m. “Henry VI Part III’’ streams on June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Free with optional donation. www.facebook.com/ASPBoston/live_videos/ or www.actorsshakespeareproject.org.

DON AUCOIN

Dance

BETWEEN SILENCES In honor of her late mother, dancer-choreographer Ali Kenner Brodsky is airing this gorgeous award-winning cinematic solo created with filmmaker Rich Ferri. Featuring original music by longtime collaborator MorganEve Swain, the dance unfolds in and around a stunning glass house in Falmouth built by Brodsky’s husband. Based on a live solo called “the most depressing piece,” “Between Silences” is anything but depressing. Rather it is a touching, contemplative portrait of grief and solace. Available through July 3. www.alikenne

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

THE LEGACY OF LYNCHING: ARTISTIC CONFRONTATIONS OF RACIAL TERROR: In February, Yale University Art Gallery opened “Reckoning With ‘The Incident’: John Wilson’s Studies for a Lynching Mural,” a collection of preparatory works for Wilson’s harrowing 10-foot-tall piece realized in Mexico City in 1952. The show was conceived more than two years ago, with the 2014 killing of Michael Brown by a Ferguson, Mo., police officer in mind. Since coronavirus shuttered the cultural world, fresh terrors of violence against Black people have made Yale’s exhibition all the more urgent. The gallery has no set date for reopening, but this video of a February symposium on America’s history of racial terror sets a harrowing stage for the unraveling that now seems to surround us. Featured experts include Crystal Feimster, an associate professor of African American Studies at Yale; Jonathan Kubakundimana, program manager at the Equal Justice Initiative; W. Fitzhugh Brundage, a professor of American history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and artist Ken Gonzales-Day. youtu.be/OZvgmksRhXo

ABBE MUSEUM INDIAN MARKET The annual market, where dozens of artists from all over North America typically display their work in an outdoor setting, had to be a virtual affair this year. But that didn’t keep this Bar Harbor, Maine, museum from providing a wealth of online resources, connecting artists and audiences. With complete listings, online interviews, and even a film screening of “Dear Georgina” (a 2019 documentary about a Passamaquoddy elder’s journey to find her identity after being taken from her parents as a child), it’s the next best thing to being there. www.abbemuseum.org/digitalamim

MURRAY WHYTE

WE ARE ALL CONTAGIOUS UMass Dartmouth University Art Gallery director Viera Levitt organized this online juried show in response to COVID-19. Nato Thompson, artistic director of Philadelphia Contemporary, selected the art. Now, in light of the #BLM protests, works that deal with breathing, with the specter of death, with people of color on the front lines, and with the insidious invisibility of the virus’s spread have even deeper resonance. Through Aug. 31. www.umassd.edu/cvpa/galleries/online/we-are-all-contagious/

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

THE COMEDY STUDIO: FROM A SOCIAL DISTANCE The Studio has been recording sets for comedians stretching back to around 2004. On this show, club owner Rick Jenkins interviews comedians who have played the club as they react to their old sets. Up this week, Emma Willmann and Mike Dorval. June 13, 8 p.m. Free. www.thecomedystudio.com

KO COMEDY PRESENTS SOCIAL DISTANCE COMEDY Sammy Obeid created his own Zoom comedy club, KO Comedy, and hosts this showcase starring Helen Hong (NPR’s “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!”), Sarah Cooper (catch her lip-synced Trump impressions on Instagram), Al Jackson (“This Is Not Happening”), Selene Luna (“Coco”), Chris Martin (“I Think You Should Leave”), and Kabir Singh (“Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution”). June 13, 10:30 p.m. Free. www.kocomedy.com

BRIAN POSEHN Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, Calif., has been carrying a full schedule of Zoom shows, including headlining shows like this one with gloriously nerdy metal dude Posehn (who released his first music album, “Grandpa Metal,” in February with guests including Dethklok’s Brendon Small, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, and Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman) and host Reem Edan. June 18, 11 p.m. $20. www.flapperscomedy.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

STRAWBERRY PICKING It’s strawberry season at Tougas Family Farm, which says harvest time is now in full swing. Families can make reservations to pick the fruit while social distancing between 8 a.m. and noon, or they can walk in from noon to 4 p.m. The farm also has a playground, petting zoo, and farm kitchen that accepts online drive-through orders. Starting June 11, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. $15, www.tougasfamilyfarm.com

#ASKASCIENTIST: OCEAN SCIENCE The Museum of Science regularly livestreams Q&As with its team on Facebook and Zoom. This week? Multiple educators will take on families’ questions about the ocean’s ecosystems and behaviors. Past topics have included COVID-19, dinosaurs, and lightning. June 12, 3 p.m. Free, www.mos.org

DITI KOHLI

ANNOUNCING LIVEGUIDE

