Another 1.5 million Americans sought jobless aid last week, even as layoffs slow

Another 1.5 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday.

In Massachusetts, new claims rose for the week ended June 6 to 44,700 from 27,600, according to federal data. The state is set to release filing data by industry later Thursday.

The pace of job cuts has declined in the nearly three months since the coronavirus struck hard, forcing business closures and sending the economy into recession. The dwindling pace of jobless claims suggests that the devastation in the job market has bottomed out. Still, by historical standards the number of weekly applications remains high.