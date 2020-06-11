Stocks tumble as investors finally get real

Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman, said Wednesday “a significant chunk” of the nearly 20 million Americans still out of work may never return to their old jobs or industries, as employers adjust to the realities of a post-pandemic world where stores, restaurants, airplanes, movie theaters, and a vast range of other businesses no longer draw customers like they once did.

US stocks fell sharply for a third straight day Thursday as investors stared at mounting evidence that the economy isn’t bouncing back like a Bozo the Clown punching bag any time soon. Also pushing stocks lower: jitters over a second wave of coronavirus infections , as big states including California, Florida, and Texas have reported a rise in cases.

Jerome Powell may have finally wiped that “What, me worry?” smile off Wall Street’s face.

“It could be some years before we get back to those people finding jobs,” he said during a virtual news conference following the Fed’s announcement it would likely hold interest rates near zero through 2022 to support a fragile economy.

On Thursday, the Labor Department said initial claims for unemployment pay fell to 1.5 million last week from 1.9 million a week earlier. But the ranks of Americans collecting benefits remains extraordinarily high at 29.5 million, or 18 percent of the pre-pandemic labor force.

In Massachusetts, new claims rose to 44,700 for the week ended June 6, up from 27,600 for the previous week, according to federal data. At least part of the increase may reflect filings by people who have exhausted standard state unemployment benefits and refiled under the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of added coverage.

Powell’s sobering comments, combined with the COVID-19 concerns, have investors reconsidering the optimism behind their buying spree over the past 10 weeks. Major indexes had soared more than 40 percent since bottoming out March 23.

“The Fed provided a reality check for markets yesterday,” said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management in Boston.

Miskin noted the Fed’s estimate that the economy will not recover fully until the latter part of next year contradicted the expectations for a fast “V-shaped” recovery that fueled the recent rally.

“In our view, the bounce in stocks likely went too far too fast, and they could potentially trade in a choppy sideways fashion while we wait to see further light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

At noon, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,163 points, or 4.3 percent, at 25,847. The index had shed more than 6 percent this week.

The recovery following the 2007-2009 financial crisis was painfully slow, in part because the Great Recession was the longest downturn since World War II. Unemployment didn’t return to its pre-crisis low of 4.4 percent until mid-2017, nearly eight years after the recession ended.

Bruce Monrad, chairman of Northeast Investors Trust in Boston and a fixed-income fund manager, said this time around shouldn’t be as bad. That’s because this recession was caused by an outside shock from the pandemic and should likely will last just a few months.

“This is more akin to the 9/11 shock,” he said. “I really do think we won’t have to retool the country.”

Monrad makes a good point. We still have a chance to rebound quickly.

But that requires a fast reopening of the economy. And as the past month has shown, we don’t have the coronavirus contained, and we lack the testing and tracing resources to wrestle the disease into submission, at least so far.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.