Consolation for the grounded traveler

We travel, yes, to discover what’s out there, but even more to see with new eyes what’s in here — within our borders, our skins. As Pico Iyer puts it in his eloquent essay “Why We Travel,” we travel to “lose ourselves” and then “find ourselves,” by breaking free from “familiar circumstances and routines, [and from] habits behind which we hide. . . .” Such traveling isn’t for the faint of heart, and we’re not surprised when Iyer reminds us that “travel” is akin to “travail.” We invite all manner of challenges — discomfort, boredom, fatigue, even fear — knowing that’s what the most illuminating and soul-enhancing trips entail.

If you’re a traveler, chances are you’ve recently had to cancel a trip. Maybe two. And even if your refund is on its way — and there’s always next year — you’re still seriously bummed. Of course, you wouldn’t complain — not when so many are risking or losing their lives and livelihood; nevertheless, if you’re the kind of traveler for whom travel is a kind of religion, one requiring regular, rigorous practice without which your soul starts to wither, I feel your pain. I’m that kind of traveler, too.

But wait a minute! Discomfort, boredom, fatigue, fear? If this is sounding a lot like the life you’re living now, you’ve got my drift. Welcome to Quarantinistan: a land that, “whirls you around and turns you upside down and stands everything you took for granted on its head” (Iyer again).

Take the culture there — here — its values, beliefs, symbols, rituals, rules. It’s all so foreign and disorienting — even to the natives, I was about to say, but there are no natives here: we’re all Pandemic Newbies. Not to mention the fact that our new culture is constantly changing. An obvious example: the mask. First no, then yes. A sign of selfishness? Contagiousness? Respect? N95? Surgical? Bandana? Veil? Home-made? Flowers? Flags? Fists? Is that my neighbor I’m about to pass on the sidewalk? Can she see the crinkles of a smile wedged between my mask and overgrown bangs?

Other aspects of Quarantine culture are similarly dizzying — shopping protocols, Zoom etiquette. Some confront us with what has always been there for us to see: the disproportionate suffering and death among the poor and darker-skinned. It is shameful, and it shouldn’t surprise us. What has surprised white, well-off, semi-retired, unpartnered, entirely nonessential me is how little of my old life I miss (hugs, cafes, live string quartets); and how long it’s taken (more than two months!) to miss even these little bits. Pre-pandemic, I had places to go and people to meet, yet, as soon as it all ceased, I felt an odd, disturbing sense of relief. No more dashing out and racing around, no more buying tickets, making reservations, scrolling through my so-called “matches.” No more dressing up (at least not from the Zoom-invisible waist down); no more hair gunk. I relished the life I used to have, but now I wonder if this slower, sparser, more internal life might suit me as well. Or better. Could it be there was a homebody inside this gallivanter just waiting to come out?

I live with two housemates. We used to each have our own shelf in the fridge and we kept our own schedules. Now we share food, rotate cooking, and eat together every night. I know I’m not the first to observe the irony: In this time of isolation, I feel more connected to my various communities. When I discovered a village-size bag of spinach in my produce box, I gave my neighbor half. When another neighbor I’d barely ever spoken to had a similarly gargantuan bag of arugula, she gave me half. When I saw that our ad hoc Mutual Aid Society had a call for a stock pot, I happily surrendered one of the two I never use. I’m conserving more, reusing, improvising, eating less meat; driving less, walking more. I’ve planted lettuce, sprouted beans. I’m not baking bread but delight in hearing that others are. Ditto for embroidering!

When I walk my dog by the pond, I see parents observing turtles with their school-age kids. I see them playing hide-and-seek — the hiders squeezing their eyes shut so no one can see them — just as I used to do. I’m not reading more, but I’m reading more thoughtfully. I’m not writing more but just surviving somewhat cheerfully feels like an accomplishment. Sometimes I’m scared — of the virus, yes, but more so of the state of our union; still, overall, I’m worrying less. Knowing what I can control and what I can’t “nails me into the present,” something my therapist has been hammering me about for decades.

In his “rules for a moral life,” Andre Gide prescribes less “appearing,” more “being.” I’m not so sure it feels more moral, but it feels good. Authentic. Soulful.

Coincidentally, after “Why We Travel” but before COVID-19, Iyer, that consummate travel writer, wrote “The Art of Stillness — Adventures in Going Nowhere.” Here he argues that you don’t have to lap up the miles to have the trip of a lifetime.

Of course, this stillness, this nowhere isn’t what we would have chosen. And just as it would be tone deaf to whine about a canceled trip, silver-lining these quarantine days feels similarly off-key. Or would, if, when it’s all over, we return with mere souvenirs instead of a commitment to changing our world and our ways.