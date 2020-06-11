Patio dining opens: Here’s where to sup in the sun

As Massachusetts enters Phase 2 of its four-phase coronavirus reopening plan, restaurants in the state will be able to reopen — albeit, for outdoor dining only. (Indoor dining can resume later on in Phase 2, with a long list of restrictions .) Here’s a list of businesses now offering al fresco meals. Stay tuned next week for our usual round-up of openings, closings, special menus, and more. As always, double-check business hours before embarking on your outing, as they’re often subject to change.

The patio will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., according to a restaurant representative.

Del Frisco’s

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House at the Prudential Center is open for patio seating weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and noon to 9 p.m. on weekends.

La Voile

The French restaurant reopened its patios on Newbury Street and in Brookline’s Washington Square, serving customers from noon to 2:45 p.m., and 5 to 9:45 p.m.

Maggiano’s

The family-style Italian chain will host guests on its patio from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Met Back Bay/Stephanie’s on Newbury

The sibling restaurants will combine comfort-food menus; diners can visit Stephanie’s patio for dishes from both restaurants.

Saltie Girl

Enjoy al fresco seafood weekdays from 11 a.m. and weekends from 10 a.m.

Uni

The sushi restaurant wrote on Instagram that it’s now accepting reservations for patio dining and takeout.

Diners ate on the patio at Buttermilk & Bourbon Monday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Beacon Hill

The Hill Tavern

The pub’s patio is open Sundays through Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Brighton

Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen

The patio will be open weekdays from 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for a maximum of six people per party in 90-minute time slots.

Cafe Landwer

Both the Beacon Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue locations of the Israeli cafe offer patio seating from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. for up to four people.

Rail Stop Restaurant and Bar

The restaurant at Boston Landing is now open and has expanded its patio to allow for more capacity, according to an e-mail from a representative. The restaurant will feature half-priced appetizers from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is also offering deals like $5 tacos on Tuesdays and $15 lobster rolls on Thursdays.

The Stockyard

The iconic steakhouse is open Monday through Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Guests will be seated on a reservation-only basis.

Charlestown

Pier 6

The popular waterfront seafood spot is now open; online reservations are strongly encouraged. The restaurant’s website notes that a pre-tax 22 percent service fee will be added to all checks during this phase of re-opening to “support staff with a comfortable wage,” and also says that customers should plan to limit their dining times to 1.5 to 2 hours.

Sorelle Bakery & Cafe

The bakery is now open for outdoor dining in Charlestown, the Seaport, and downtown Boston locations, according to a Facebook post.

Dorchester

The Blarney Stone

The restaurant in Fields Corner will offer patio seating from noon until 9 p.m.

Dorchester Brewing

Dorchester Brewing now offers patio seating for parties of up to six from 11:30 a.m. daily.

Downtown

Bostonia Public House

The Financial District restaurant will be open daily from noon to 9 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Parties will be limited to 1.5 hours.

Chart House

The waterfront patio is now open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

haley.henry

The popular wine bar will offer patio dining Tuesdays through Fridays, 3 to 11 p.m., and Saturdays noon to 11 p.m.

Lily’s Bar & Garden

Located at 33 Batterymarch St. in the Financial District in the space that formerly housed Battery Park, Lily’s will open with new owners and a new chef, and will boast “the biggest garden patio in downtown Boston,” according to restaurant representatives. Lily’s will be open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ned Devine’s

The Irish pub at Faneuil Hall is open Sundays through Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stillwater

According to a representative, Stillwater’s patio is now open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., with special menu items and frozen rosé.

East Boston

Cunard Tavern

The upscale pub will reopen for outdoor dining Monday at 4:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Diners will be seated in 90-minute blocks.

ReelHouse

The waterfront opened its patio on Monday, according to its website, which notes that a pre-tax 22 percent service fee will be added to all checks during this phase of re-opening and also asks customers to limit their dining times to 1.5 to 2 hours.

Fenway

Oath Pizza

The pizzeria will now have limited outdoor dining (50 percent occupancy) at their Fenway location, as well as the one in Chestnut Hill, according to a restaurant representative. “Local pizza lovers can place their orders in the restaurant (following all safety guidelines), at order.oathpizza.com, or on the Oath Pizza app to enjoy on the outdoor patio,” the representative said.

The Fenway location will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday through Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. It will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Chestnut Hill location will be open Mondays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays noon to 8 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tasty Burger

The burger joint is offering its full menu outside, including beer and wine. The patio is first-come, first-served. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Mare Oyster Bar

The patio will be open daily from 4 to 11 p.m., according to a restaurant representative.

Trattoria il Panino

The restaurant’s patio will be open daily from 4 to 11 p.m., according to a restaurant representative.

Roslindale

753 South Restaurant

The restaurant offers patio dining Tuesday through Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Patrons ate on the new patio at the Barking Crab in Boston when the patio opened in 2015. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Seaport

Barking Crab

The restaurant will serve up to six people outside daily from noon until 4 p.m.

Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina

The celebrity chef’s Boston outpost offers patio service Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m.

Brookline

Publick House

The mainstay in Washington Square will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 4 to 9 p.m.

Cambridge

Cambridge Brewing Company

The restaurant’s patio is now open, with tables available in 90-minute time slots.

Cambridge Common

Cambridge Common opens its sidewalk patio on Tuesday; hours are Monday through Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

La Fabrica Central

The Latin Caribbean restaurant will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m., and will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Oggi Gourmet

The Harvard Square mainstay opened for outdoor dining on Monday, according to its owner.

Russell House Tavern

Restaurant officials wrote on Instagram: “We’re excited to welcome everyone back for dine in service starting this Monday at 4 p.m.”

The Smoke Shop

The barbecue joint in Kendall Square hosts customers from noon to 8 p.m.

Belmont

Il Casale

The restaurant will open its outposts in Belmont and Lexington daily from 4 to 8 p.m.

Beverly

FRANK

Chef Frank McClelland will be debuting his patio dining area for the first time since opening in November, according to a restaurant representative. The patio will be open for dinner this week at 5 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday. Next Thursday, the restaurant will host lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as dinner, according to the representative.

Bourne

Chart Room

Anyone craving a mudslide can get one on the Chart Room’s patio starting Wednesday, according to the restaurant’s website.

The Lobster Trap

The popular Cape Cod seafood shack will have its patio open daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., a restaurant representative said.

Burlington

Tuscan Kitchen

The restaurant will be serving its full menu on its patio starting Monday. It will be open weekdays from 3 to 9 p.m., and weekends from noon to 9 p.m.; guests can call ahead to be added to the seating list, and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability, a representative said. The restaurant is also hoping to expand its al fresco seating to its front and back lawns to accommodate more guests, the representative said.

Meanwhile, in Boston, the restaurant’s Seaport location “hopes to receive approval under Mayor Walsh’s emergency outdoor seating order to be permitted for a space along Seaport Boulevard as they do not currently have outdoor seating.”

Chelmsford

110 Grill

The American-style restaurant chain will open its patios in Athol, Berlin, Braintree, Chelmsford, Fall River, Hadley, Haverhill, Hopkinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Millbury, Plymouth, Saugus, South Bay, Wayland, Woburn, Worcester, and Wrentham, according to a posting on its website.

Foxborough

Patriot Place

Several restaurants at Patriot Place are reopening for outdoor dining, according to representatives for the shopping plaza. Tavolino will offer patio dining Mondays through Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m., and on weekends from 1 to 9 p.m. Skipjack’s will also be opening for patio service from 3 to 9 p.m.

CBS Sporting Club, Scorpion Bar, Six String Grill & Stage, and Wormtown Brewery will also start to offer outdoor dining, representatives said.

Milton

Novara

The Italian restaurant in East Milton Square now offers outdoor seatings at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. nightly.

Newton

Farm Grill & Rotisserie

The Greek restaurant is now offering both lunch and dinner service outside, according to a restaurant representative. The restaurant will be open from noon to 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

Moldova Restaurant

The restaurant’s patio is now open, a representative said in an e-mail on Wednesday. Hours of operation will be Tuesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Plymouth

East Bay Grille

The restaurant with water views will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m., although the kitchen closes at 11 p.m., according to its website. The restaurant will not accept reservations for patio seating.

Reading

Bunratty Tavern

The restaurant will be open starting Monday at 4 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Starting Tuesday, hours of operation will be noon to 9 p.m., with the last reservation at 8:30 p.m.

Revere

Dryft

The Italian- and seafood-inspired restaurant, which overlooks Revere Beach and the ocean, will be able to accommodate 100 diners with tables spaced eight feet apart on its nearly half-acre terrace at 500 Ocean Ave. An outdoor bar area is slated to open later this summer, subject to state guidelines and restrictions.

Sudbury

Bullfinchs Restaurant

The restaurant will be open for dinner on the patio from 5 to 9 p.m., seven nights a week. Bullfinchs also aims to begin serving brunch soon.

Longfellow’s Wayside Inn

The restaurant is open for outdoor dining starting Monday, according to its website. Lunch will be served between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., while dinner service will take place between 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Janelle Nanos and Jaclyn Reiss contributed.









Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.