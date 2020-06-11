WaterFire Providence to celebrate Class of 2020, their teachers, and their families — online

In a typical Providence summer, thousands of onlookers flock to the downtown area on a designated weekend evening to witness WaterFire, an art installation made up of numerous bonfires blazing just above the surface of the rivers that run through the center of the city. Combined with music, vendors, and performances, the installation becomes a spectacle. However, COVID-19 has rendered WaterFire impossible in its normal form. So, its organizers have moved the celebration online.

On Friday, June 12, #StayHomeWaterFire will go live on Facebook and at waterfire.org/stayhome at 8 p.m. Partnering with the Rhode Island Department of Education, the event intends to celebrate 2020 graduates, their teachers, and their parents and will showcase video messages from graduating students to their educators. Host and Rhode Island TV personality Ashley Erling will welcome governor Gina Raimondo, Mayor Jorge Elorza, and Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green to deliver remarks and praise to educators and students alike.