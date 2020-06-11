Boston man arrested for allegedly trying to burn police cruiser

Thursday’s arrest marks the second time in less than three weeks Lucey has been accused of attempting to set a Boston police vehicle on fire, according to police.

Daniel Lucey faces two counts of arson of a motor vehicle and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, according to a statement from police.

A 40-year-old Boston man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly attempted to set a police cruiser and a second car on fire downtown, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a 911 call just before noon parked their cruiser at West and Mason streets; they were notified a short time later that another 911 caller had reported that someone set a blanket on fire beneath their cruiser, police said.

The officers returned to their cruiser and found a charred blanket, police said.

Witnesses provided a photo of a man seen placing the blanket beneath the rear of the cruiser, near its gas tank, setting it on fire, and running away down Mason Street, police said. The witnesses stomped out the flames.

Just before 12:30 p.m., other police officers near the intersection of Arlington and Boylston streets noticed a smoking blanket under a Honda Civic, police said. Police arrested Lucey later in Copley Square.

Lucey was arrested downtown last month after another alleged attempt to burn a police vehicle, according to police.

On May 24, Lucey allegedly threw a burning American flag onto the roof of an unoccupied prisoner transport wagon parked next to the fountain inside Boston Common.

