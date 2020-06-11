Christopher Columbus statue removed from North End park after vandalism

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Wednesday that the statue would be placed in storage. "We don’t condone vandalism, and it needs to stop,” Walsh said. However, he added, "given the conversations that we’re having right now in our city and throughout the country, we’re also going to take time to assess the historic meaning of the statue.”

Crews hired by the city took the statue down about 6 a.m. Thursday and hauled it away, leaving just the pedestal in place.

The Christopher Columbus statue that was found beheaded early Wednesday has been removed from a waterfront park in the North End.

A city official said the statue will be in storage temporarily while the damage is assessed.

The 6-foot Carrara marble statue of Columbus, hailed for centuries for discovering the New World for Europeans but later vilified for the genocide of indigenous people, was beheaded sometime before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a passerby alerted police.

Boston Police are conducting an investigation. Authorities said part of the head from the statue was recovered at the scene along with debris.

Meanwhile, a rally is planned on Sunday to call for bringing the statue back. The rally, which was announced by the Italian American Alliance, is set to take place at Christopher Columbus Park at 2 p.m. to demand the restoration and return of the controversial statue that was recently vandalized.

“Leaders of prominent Italian American organizations wasted no time to react via teleconference Wednesday evening to plan appropriate action following the cowardly vandalism and subsequent removal of the Christopher Columbus statue that graced the North End’s Columbus Park,” officials with the Italian American Alliance said in a statement.

North End resident Daniel Heffernan takes a picture of the statue of Christopher Columbus after it was removed from its pedestal at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

City Councilor Lydia Edwards, whose district includes the North End and its many Italian-American residents, said, “Vandalism doesn’t help the conversation move forward. The statue and story of Columbus may be controversial, but defacing property is not the answer.”

"One of the conversations we need to have is about how we honor our history and culture while being sensitive to the world around us,” she added.

“We need to acknowledge that certain symbols can cause pain. We need to honor Italian heritage,” Edwards said. “It’s a conversation I think we should have, and it should be led by Italian-American families, residents of the North End, and our indigenous brothers and sisters.”

The statue, which is owned by the Boston Parks Department and stands on a 5-foot pedestal, has been targeted several times since it was erected in 1979. Its granite base will remain at the park while a decision is made on the statue’s future.

In 2004, the statue was splashed with red paint, with the word “murderer” spray-painted on the base. Two years later, Columbus was decapitated, with the head found six days later on Sheaf Street in the neighborhood. In 2015, the words “Black Lives Matter” were spray-painted on the structure and red paint was dumped on the head.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.