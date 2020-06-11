Experts say the amount of coronavirus you’re exposed to could be key

The virus has infected millions and killed more than 417,000 people worldwide as of Thursday. And there are growing concerns that the United States, despite states beginning to reopen, has not tamed the virus yet.

People who are sick with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, expel submicrosopic virus particles when they cough, sneeze, or even talk. When those particles make their way to the mouths or noses of other people, those people can become infected.

Scientists do not know exactly how big a dose of virus it takes to make a person sick from the coronavirus. But they suspect it might be a relatively small amount, and they also suspect the larger the dose you initially get the sicker you will become.

But the basic question of how many particles are needed to make someone sick, the “infectious dose,” remains one of the pandemic’s mysteries.

“It’s not really known for this virus or for most viruses,” said Dr. Martin Hirsch, a professor at Harvard Medical School and editor of the journal Infectious Diseases.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University in New York, recently told The New York Times, “I don’t think we can make anything better than an educated guess.”

In the end, Hirsch said, it won’t be just one number. “The dose needed to infect one person is not necessarily the same as needed to infect another person. All of the factors involved in individual susceptibility are not clear.”

People could have different susceptibilities based on factors such as race, sex, age, genetic factors, and whether they are immunocompromised, he said.

“It’s going to be a very individual thing,” he said.

The infectious doses may turn out to be relatively small, he said.

“We can certainly speculate" based on how infectious the virus has been as it has spread across the world, that it takes fewer virus particles to make someone sick, Hirsch said. “It certainly makes sense.”

Scientists also believe it’s possible that a large dose of virus particles can lead to a more severe case of disease.

“We don’t know for sure with this virus, but that’s certainly true with a number of other viruses,” Hirsch said.

“If you are suddenly exposed to a large dose of virus ... that allows more cells in your respiratory tract to become infected and that, in theory, could lead to earlier and more severe infection,” he said. “This is not proven for this virus, but it certainly makes sense.”

Knowing the answers to the questions about the infectious dose could help address worries about the virus being carried through the air and how safe it is to be near other people. Answers also could also shed light on the mystery of why some people are hit so hard by the virus and others are unscathed.

“As far as infectious doses,” said Hirsch, “I think we have a lot to learn.” But even without those answers, public health measures such as social distancing and hygiene practices are working to combat the pandemic, he said.

“There’s more and more evidence that what the CDC and WHO and others are recommending does work, as we’re seeing in Massachusetts and other places. Those places that go carefully and do everything necessary to prevent virus spread are going to do better. They’re doing better already. Opening up things too soon can lead to a lot more infections,” he said.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com