Fire tears through Marblehead home, possibly caused by electric scooter

“We do believe that the family may have lost some pets, we just don’t know yet,” said Marblehead fire Captain Thomas Rice in a phone interview.

A 2-alarm fire possibly started by an electric scooter ripped through a Marblehead home early Thursday, displacing two adults and potentially claiming the lives of their pets, an official said.

He said the fire broke out at 35 Curtis St., a two-story wood-frame house on the end of a dead-end road. The occupants had made it out by the time firefighters arrived to battle the blaze. No one was injured, Rice said.

According to Rice, investigators are looking into the possibility that an electric scooter may have started the fire.

“That’s still under investigation,” Rice said. “The occupant was woken by a banging sound, which she thought was coming from the scooter.” He said the occupants “noticed fire and evacuated.”

A resident of the home said the scooter wasn’t plugged in at the time, though fire officials continue to investigate, Rice said.

He said the house is a total loss and estimated damages in excess of $200,000.

Hoverboards, which are similar to scooters and powered electronically, have also caused recent fires in Massachusetts.

In Kingston May 10, a hoverboard charging on the third floor of a single-family home on Country Club Way caused an estimated $10,000 in damages, according to the state Department of Fire Services. No one was hurt.

“This is the second fire in about a month from a hoverboard while charging in Massachusetts,” the DFS said in a May statement. “In April, there was a similar incident in Andover."

The DFS said hoverboard fires became a “national problem” in 2016, after many were received as holiday gifts in 2015. The boards are powered by lithium-ion batteries and must comply with national safety standards, the DFS said.

“It is important to purchase a hoverboard that has been approved by an independent testing laboratory such as Underwriters Laboratory,” said Massachusetts Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in the May statement. "When purchasing online, be on the lookout for fraudulent claims.”





