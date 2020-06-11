Framingham High students plan protest against racial inequality

Several Framingham High School student organizations are banding together to host a Student Justice Protest against racial inequality and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The rally is scheduled to take place Saturday on the Framingham Centre Common from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will feature speakers from the high school’s Black Student Union, the Drama Company and some public officials.

The protest will end with a moment of silence for Floyd and “all victims of police brutality,” the organizers said on their Instagram page.

Floyd, 46, a Black man, was killed last month by a white police officer in Minneapolis who knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Derek Chauvin, who was fired from the department, is charged with his murder.

Organizers plan to take extra precautions to protect participants against COVID-19. Everyone must wear a mask, and will be given six-foot poles to ensure everyone maintains social distancing.

Mira Donaldson, 19, president of the Black Student Union is one of the lead organizers for Saturday’s protest. Her immune system is suppressed, so she never felt safe enough to join other protests held in response to Floyd’s death.

“Since I’m a student activist I just felt like I should be doing more. My people are literally dying in the streets and it’s heartbreaking and touches me personally as a black woman," said Donaldson, who graduated in May from Framingham High School. "So, this protest will be able to help people who don’t feel safe going to the other ones that are bigger. They can come and feel safe and also contribute to the bigger movement.”

Donaldson said she also wanted to bring awareness to her community which is predominantly white. Earlier in the year, one of her classmates posted a photo to social media with the caption “I hate N words, with the hard R,” she said.

“It was very hard to see that and there was barely any addressing of that situation,” Donaldson said. “Sometimes you just feel like these situations are swept under the rug." .”

Donaldson said she has been receiving positive responses from the community since the protest was announced and expects over 100 to attend.

There will be a designated time for attendees to hold signs.

“Our goal is to provide the city an opportunity to formally unite during this national time of injustice,” the organizers said in a post to Instagram. “We also want to provide an opportunity for student leaders to use their voices alongside successful city officials to display the strength of our community.”