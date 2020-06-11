Framingham teen arrested in arson of police cruiser following protests

Authorities arrested a Framingham teen Thursday afternoon on two juvenile charges in the vandalism and arson of a Boston police cruiser in the violence that followed hours of peaceful protests May 31, Boston police said.

The 15-year-old was arrested on a Boston Juvenile Court warrant just after 5 p.m. by investigators from the Boston police, Boston fire, and Framingham police, according to a statement from Boston police.

The teen, who was not identified because of his age, faces charges of arson of a motor vehicle and inciting a riot, police said.