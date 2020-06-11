Framingham teen arrested in arson of police cruiser following protests

Authorities arrested a Framingham teen Thursday afternoon on two juvenile charges in the vandalism and arson of a Boston police cruiser in the violence that followed hours of peaceful protests May 31, Boston police said.
The 15-year-old was arrested on a Boston Juvenile Court warrant just after 5 p.m. by investigators from the Boston police, Boston fire, and Framingham police, according to a statement from Boston police.
The teen, who was not identified because of his age, faces charges of arson of a motor vehicle and inciting a riot, police said.
On Tuesday, the FBI said it was looking for two male figures seen on surveillance video near Tremont and Bromfield streets downtown between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on May 31, around the time several people attacked a police cruiser parked near the Beantown Pub, breaking windows and setting the car ablaze.
Boston police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with relevant information to contact the Boston Fire Investigation Unit at 617-343-3324, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
