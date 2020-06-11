High pollen counts create extra bad allergy season this spring

Patil said high amounts of pollen from oak, mulberry, and pine trees, along with grass, have caused a pretty tough allergy season that hasn’t shown many signs of getting better.

“The pollen count is so high you can visibly see the pollen now, and everyone is having a lot of difficulties with allergies," said Dr. Sarita Patil, an allergist and immunologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.

If you noticed a coating of pollen on your car last weekend or find yourself reaching for a tissue more than usual, you’re not alone. Experts agree we’re going through a particularly pesky allergy season this spring.

A mild winter and an even milder spring kicked off the allergy season early this year, Patil said. Warmer temperatures and fewer frosts allowed for trees to start blooming in mid March, rather than at the end of that month like usual.

The grass pollen season, which usually starts in May and lasts until August, also came early this year and hit Massachusetts as tree pollen season was still in full swing.

“All of the pollen seasons have blurred a little bit more,” Patil said. “I expect that because we had such a mild spring and were going into summer pretty strong, we’re going to have a long grass pollen season as well, which is going to go into a mild fall season with all of the weed pollen.”

Dr. Christina Cruz, an allergist at Tufts Medical Center, said climate change and human activity is “the main driving force” behind harsher allergy seasons.

“Climate change is causing the winters to become shorter and spring to arrive earlier,” Cruz said. "The shifting of the seasons causes the pollen seasons to start relatively earlier and they last longer throughout each year.”

Since carbon dioxide causes plants to release more pollen, Cruz said emissions of carbon dioxide by cars, factories, and other human activity also play a role in how bad allergy seasons can be.

“The more carbon dioxide that’s emitted, the more pollen is becoming released," Cruz said.

Aerial footage shot by WHDH-TV this week showed massive clouds of pollen floating above wooded areas on the South Shore Tuesday. The station also reported that thick yellow clusters of pollen have been seen covering parts of the ocean.

Allergies are still hitting people hard even though the have been indoors for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cruz and Patil said there are easy ways to find relief.

Keeping windows closed, vacuuming rugs, and washing clothes and linens more frequently, especially if they were outside, can keep pollen from invading your home. So can taking a shower after you go indoors, using drying machines instead of clothes lines on high pollen count days, and bathing your dog frequently to keep pollen out of their hair.

You should also avoid going outside in the morning and early afternoon on high pollen count days, Patil said. And if over-the-counter allergy medications and these tips don’t work, ask an allergist for help.

“Your local allergist is always happy to help take care of you’re allergies. We can identify what exactly you’re allergic to and help you to not feel so miserable,” Patil said.

People suffering with allergies might feel a little better as rain moves into Massachusetts Thursday afternoon.

The amount of rainfall each spring does not affect how bad allergies are overall, but Patil said a shower can bring some relief.

“Rain can have the affect of temporarily making things a little more comfortable, since the wind patterns change with it,” Patil said.

Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said spring in Boston this year has been slightly more dry than usual. Boston saw below average precipitation in March and April, and June also has been a bit more dry than in years past.

“We’ve been on a downward trend for precipitation, so obviously I think a lot of people are waiting for a nice heavy rain to wash out some of that pollen,” Gaucher said.

