Hudson teacher identified as victim of fatal crash in Fitchburg

The woman who was killed Wednesday when her Jeep was struck by a large tire and rim that came off a truck on Route 2 in Fitchburg was identified Thursday as a beloved first-grade teacher in Hudson.

Hudson Public Schools said in a statement that the district was mourning the passing of the teacher, Erin MacKay.

“The Hudson School Community is mourning the loss of our beloved teacher Ms. Erin MacKay,” the statement said. “She was a grade 1 teacher at Forest Avenue Elementary School and had been with the Hudson Public Schools for 12 years. Ms. MacKay was an amazing educator, known by families and colleagues as a kind and caring individual who cared deeply for her students. Her unexpected passing is a tragic loss for her family and for the Hudson School Community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the MacKay family during this very difficult time.”