Hudson teacher identified as victim of fatal crash in Fitchburg

The woman who was killed Wednesday when her Jeep was struck by a large tire and rim that came off a truck on Route 2 in Fitchburg was identified Thursday as a beloved first-grade teacher in Hudson.
Hudson Public Schools said in a statement that the district was mourning the passing of the teacher, Erin MacKay.
“The Hudson School Community is mourning the loss of our beloved teacher Ms. Erin MacKay,” the statement said. “She was a grade 1 teacher at Forest Avenue Elementary School and had been with the Hudson Public Schools for 12 years. Ms. MacKay was an amazing educator, known by families and colleagues as a kind and caring individual who cared deeply for her students. Her unexpected passing is a tragic loss for her family and for the Hudson School Community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the MacKay family during this very difficult time.”
The statement said district counselors “have been deployed and are available to support our students, parents, and staff who have been affected by this loss.”
MacKay, 42, of Templeton, was driving west on the highway near Mt. Elam Road around 1 p.m. Wednesday when the wheel struck her windshield, leaving her seriously injured. She was taken by ambulance to Leominster Hospital. She was then flown by helicopter to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where she died, State Police have said.
"The investigation seeks to determine what vehicle the tire and rim came from, and whether it came off the axle or was being transported and became unsecured. The investigation also seeks to identify the driver of that vehicle,” State Police said.
Globe Correspondent Stephanie Purifoy contributed to this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.