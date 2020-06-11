It’s a rainy day but a drought may be on the horizon

The 25 days between May 17th and June 10th have been the driest for this period in over 100 years.

A warm front allowed more humid air into the region overnight and it has been with us throughout Thursday and will remain into the predawn hours Friday . Clouds today prevented temperatures from getting all that warm, so the tropical feel hasn’t been too tough to take.

We are rapidly approaching mid-June and things continue to be rather nice for getting outside and enjoying the early-summer weather, but it also looks like we are starting to see the beginnings of a drought. More on that in a moment.

This round of humidity does not last long. A cold front that divides more comfortable air from this humid stuff will sweep through the region Thursday night. This change in air mass brings our only chance of showers for a little while. Some of these showers could contain heavy rain and thunder, but not for everyone. If you miss the rain in the next 24 hours some of the models are forecasting it to remain dry for another 10 days.

In addition to the lack of rain, it does appear after a cool couple of days late this weekend, more warm weather is slated for next week. This combination could propel parts of the area into an official drought.

Showers are likely for parts of the area Thursday afternoon and evening. WeatherBell

Showers or not Thursday night, Friday is looking like a very nice day with plenty of sunshine, relatively light wind and temperature is getting into the low to middle 80s. This should be a great day to head to the beach.

Friday temperatures will reach into the 80s making for a super beach day. Tropical Tidbits

Saturday is also looking favorable with sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures right around that 80-degree mark.

It’s interesting how this is going to be the third weekend with Saturday noticeably warmer than Sunday. There will be some clouds on Sunday mixed with the sunshine and temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. There’s a chance for a sprinkle but that would be about it.

Next week will see a warming trend. Temperatures are definitely going to get above average. The question is just how warm it's going to become.

Most of New England is now abnormally dry according to this week’s drought monitor. NOAA

Presently I don’t see any high confidence for significant rain in the forecast. It’s worth remembering there are different kinds of drought. In 2016 we had a drought which included everything from agricultural drought to more reservoir-centric drying. If and when we do slip into drought this time it will start agriculturally and then, if the lack of rain continues, eventually it starts to affect reservoirs.

Depending on how towns get their water is going to determine whether and when water bands begin to show up. The dry weather is certainly nice, but it does have a not-so-hidden downside.