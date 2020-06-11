Maine reports 30 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

Governor Janet Mills renewed Maine’s state of emergency for another 30 days, the administration announced Wednesday afternoon. The state of emergency, which was first declared on March 15, will extend through July 10.

Twenty-two cases were reported in Cumberland County, and seven cases were reported in Androscoggin County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Cumberland has reported the highest number of cases of the counties with 1,361, followed by York and Androscoggin with 431 cases and 397, respectively.

Maine reported 30 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths for the second day in a row, bringing the statewide case count to 2,667 as the death toll stands at 100.

“It is important for all of us to remember that this dangerous, highly contagious, and untreatable virus is still all around us,” Mills said in a statement. “As Maine continues to reopen and more people begin to interact, we must remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines.”

Cumberland County has reported the most virus-related deaths, with 57, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14 deaths, followed by York with 11 deaths, Kennebec with nine, Androscoggin with three, and Penobscot with two. Knox, Aroostook, Franklin, and Hancock have each reported one death.

As of Thursday, 66,146 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.

Another 39 people have recovered since contracting the virus, officials said. A total of 2,062 people have recovered in the state.

Five more people were hospitalized, as the total number of people hospitalized at some point during their illness climbed to 308, officials said. Currently, 29 people are hospitalized, with 12 in critical care and five on ventilators.

There are 153 ICU beds and 258 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

